CORY BOOKER: I'm going to work hard to make sure Trump doesn't win

Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey stopped by Business Insider to discuss his new book “United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good.”

Sen. Booker is hitting the campaign trail in support of Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton. We asked Booker if he can realistically imagine a world wherein Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the Presidency.

