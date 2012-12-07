Cory Booker Is Living Off $4.32 A Day And Has No Patience For Twitter Haters

Here’s what Booker will be living off this week.

Photo: Instagram @corybooker

Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker certainly isn’t the first politician to see first-hand what it’s like to survive on food stamps, but he just might be one of the most fascinating to watch.For the next seven days, Booker will live off the same $4.32 per day that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants receive in Newark. He has already been vocal about the toughest part of the challenge so far –– giving up his coffee habit in order to save his pennies for sustenance.



Apart from live blogging his experience and posting photos to Instagram and Twitter of his meager rations, Booker has not taken criticism from anti-food stamp ranters lying down.

“Sorry you don’t see the point,” Booker replied to one Twitter follower. “I believe others do.”

Read some of his more colourful replies from over the last day:

A misconception about SNAP is that all recipients are unemployed MT @twodrunkmonkiesY aren’t we focused on providing opportunity to work? — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012

NO! So don’t mess with me I’m dangerously decaffeinated! [email protected]luciam2013: coffee at a meal site not allowed this week? #SNAPChallenge — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012 This is wrong. Do u know such people? MT @melissa695 some 2 lazy to get off – its free to them so I’m sure they are thinking why find work — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012

Talked 2 reporter 2day who seemed surprised that there are many Military Families who rely on SNAP. Stereotypes bout recipients need 2 cease — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 5, 2012

Today I started the #SNAPchallenge with breakfast. Largest meal of the day: three eggs, black beans, and sweet potato twitter.com/michaelstrahan… — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 5, 2012

The challenge for many families is access to stores that sell such food at affordable prices. Couldn’t do this where I live @mavis100dollars — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012

Lunch today was a can of corn and a can of peas mixed together. I’m starting to feel the caffeine withdrawal. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 5, 2012

Sorry you don’t see the point. I believe others do. MT @loriborealis: Your “challenge” is pointless. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012

Why does one exclude the other? RT @uniquenj1 Shouldn’t we focus not on how to live on food stamps but how to get people off?

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 6, 2012

Follow Booker’s progress on any of his social media profiles: Twitter, LinkedIn, or the SNAP Challenge page at #WayWire.

