Cory Booker Is Living Off $4.32 A Day And Has No Patience For Twitter Haters

Mandi Woodruff
Here’s what Booker will be living off this week.

Photo: Instagram @corybooker

Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker certainly isn’t the first politician to see first-hand what it’s like to survive on food stamps, but he just might be one of the most fascinating to watch.For the next seven days, Booker will live off the same $4.32 per day that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants receive in Newark.  He has already been vocal about the toughest part of the challenge so far –– giving up his coffee habit in order to save his pennies for sustenance.

Apart from live blogging his experience and posting photos to Instagram and Twitter of his meager rations, Booker has not taken criticism from anti-food stamp ranters lying down.

“Sorry you don’t see the point,” Booker replied to one Twitter follower. “I believe others do.” 

Read some of his more colourful replies from over the last day:

Follow Booker’s progress on any of his social media profiles: Twitter, LinkedIn, or the SNAP Challenge page at #WayWire.

