The New Corvette Stingray Is, Hands Down, The Most Fun Car I've Ever Driven

General Motors I spend a glorious weekend with a Corvette Stingray Z51 worth $US71,960.

Last month, I finally booked myself a weekend behind the wheel of the the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, fully loaded with Z51 performance package and painted a dazzling bright yellow.

With a base price of $US53,800 (including the Z51) and loaded up with just about every feature available, my ride came with a $US71,960 sticker.

I had planned several non-driving activities for that weekend, which I regretted as soon as I climbed into the Stingray (this requires the same muscles you use to get into a crawl space).

Simply put, I’ve never had more fun in a car. The Stingray is hugely powerful. Frills are limited, everything is designed to keep you focused on the road. And people absolutely love it. Even in January, I kept the window down, because so many people caught me at red lights and wanted to talk/shout nice things at me.

Their collective spirit is summarized by the first guy who spoke to me: “Dude, your Corvette is sick, bro.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.