How the Corvette went from America's sports car to a global powerhouse

Chevrolet All eight generations of the Chevrolet Corvette.

For almost 70 years, the Chevrolet Corvette was a front-engined sports car.

It was a great performer, but was missing that one last element that would make it competitive in the global sports-car market.

The 2020 Corvette is now mid-engined and a worthy international competitor.

Despite the generous offering of American muscle cars available to buyers today, there’s only one considered to be America’s sports car. That car is the Chevrolet Corvette.

The Corvette is currently in its eighth generation – and for the first time in its 67-year history, it finally has the setup that makes it competitive with the likes of the European supercars.

See, for the first seven generations, the Corvette stuck with a very traditional, front-engine layout, meaning its engine was located in front of the driver. Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with a front-engine setup, but it’s also a setup that very pedestrian cars like Toyota Camry also have.

In racing and with supercars, a mid-engine layout is generally much more preferred. A mid-engine layout is when the engine is located behind the driver and between the car’s front and rear axles. Generally, mid-engine cars offer improved balance and handling because the heaviest part of the car – its engine – isn’t located on only one end.

For decades, talk of a mid-engine Corvette flitted about the automotive industry. Years went by and nothing concrete ever came of it. The “mid-engine Corvette” sort of became an automotive tall tale.

Those rumours were finally laid to rest with the eight-generation Corvette, also known as the “C8” generation: the mid-engine Corvette, actualized. America’s sports car had finally grown up and was ready to take on the global performance segment.

How did we get here? Why does the C8 matter? Dear reader, keep scrolling to find out.

On January 17, 1953, the Chevrolet C1 Corvette was displayed as a “dream car” at the General Motors Motorama exposition at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City.

Chevrolet 1953 Corvette Motorama show car.

It was a futuristic-looking sports car, with an engine mounted in the front. That layout would persevere for the next six decades.

The Corvette logo bore two crossed flags: a checkered one and one with the Chevrolet bow-tie and a fleur-de-lis — a French symbol for purity.

Chevrolet 1953 Corvette logo.

On June 30, the first production-ready Corvette was built at an assembly plant in Flint, Michigan.

Chevrolet 1953 Chevrolet Corvette.

It was the first mass-produced car to have an all-fibreglass body, making it very light.

Chevrolet 1953 Chevrolet Corvette.

In those days, fibreglass was also more flexible than something that could be stamped out in a steel press, so the resulting Corvette’s body was curvier than most had ever seen before.

Chevrolet 1953 Chevrolet Corvette sketch.

As of 1955, the car was available with a 265 cubic-inch small-block V8 and a three-speed manual transmission.

Chevrolet 1954 Chevrolet Corvette.

All first-generation Corvettes were convertibles.

Chevrolet 1957 Corvette.

And the first generation established styling elements that would become staples of Corvettes to come: the iconic dual-round tail lights and cockpit-style interior.

The year the C1 Corvette came out, a Belgian engineer named Zora Arkus-Duntov began trying to shape it into something much more performance oriented.

Chevrolet. 1966 Corvette wtih Zora Arkus-Duntov.

Ultimately, Arkus-Dontov was the one who pushed hardest for a mid-engine Corvette. During the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1957, a front-engine Corvette race car recorded a DNF – a “did not finish” in racing speak. What was more, the driver’s feet were burning because of the engine’s placement.

This race convinced Arkus-Dontov that the engine had to be behind the driver. It sparked years of mid-engine concepts and experiments that never panned out, but always seemed to be tantalizingly close production wise.

But no mid-engine car came.

Chevrolet 1958 Corvette convertible.

Instead, in 1958, Chevrolet introduced a slight design refresh for dual headlights.

The 1959 Sting Ray Racer was a concept that embodied the aesthetics of speed in its day.

Chevrolet 1959 Corvette Stingray racer.

It went on to inspire the looks of the next-gen C2 Corvette.

The 1960 Corvette was the last Corvette to feature the “teeth” looking front grille.

Chevrolet 1960 Chevy Corvette convertible

The C1 Corvette lasted from 1953 through 1962.

Also in 1960, the model made its debut at the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France with three race-prepped Corvettes.

Chevrolet 1960 Corvette at Le Mans.

At the race’s end, only one Corvette was still running and finished 8th overall.

Chevrolet 1960 Corvette Racer 1 at Le Mans.

You can see a documentary of the race here. It’s pretty neat.

The C2 Corvette lasted from 1963 to 1967.

Chevrolet 1962 Corvette logo.

It was nicknamed “Sting Ray” after the influential concept car.

Chevrolet 1963 Chevrolet Corvette.

Whereas the C1 used a modified passenger-sedan platform, the C2 was built on a completely new and dedicated platform.

Chevrolet 1966 Chevrolet Corvette.

It also had one of the most beautiful Corvette designs in history: the split rear window.

Chevrolet 1963 Chevrolet Corvette.

The Corvette Sting Ray “Split Window” Coupe had a sort of “spine” that ran down the length of its body and manifested in a sectioned rear window.

Ultimately, the split-window design was abandoned after a time because it resulted in poor visibility.

Chevrolet 1963 Corvette.

Sad.

Because the Corvette was now offered as a coupe, GM was able to nearly double its sales.

Chevrolet 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

The C3 is currently the Corvette’s longest-running generation, spanning from 1968 to 1982.

Chevrolet 1972 Corvette logo

This is also the Corvette that weathered the oil crisis in the 1970s, which devastated the muscle-car industry.

Chevrolet 1966 Chevrolet Corvette.

Early C3s came with powerful, ozone-destroying, 435-horsepower big-block engines.

Chevrolet 1968 Chevrolet Corvette.

Industry changes and tightening emissions resulted in 165-horsepower small-block engines in 1975.

Chevrolet 1968 Chevrolet Corvette.

Regardless, the C3 was still cool, with its aggressive styling, long hood, and retractable headlights.

Chevrolet 1972 Chevrolet Corvette.

It had industry-first “T-top” removable roof panels!

The name was also slightly changed from “Sting Ray” to “Stingray,” but Corvette fans preferred to call the C3 a “shark.”

Chevrolet 1973 Chevrolet Corvette.

Corvette production had moved from Flint, Michigan, to St. Louis, Missouri in the 1950s.

Chevrolet 1973 Chevrolet Corvette.

In 1981, GM moved Corvette production to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where it remains today.

Chevrolet 1977 Corvette.

Maybe it’s because the C3 was around for so long, but it’s probably the least-liked generation by fans.

Chevrolet 1978 Chevrolet Corvette pace car.

Edmunds said it “overstayed its welcome by at least five years.”

Chevrolet 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition.

Still, something about the C3 worked.

Chevrolet 1979 Chevrolet Corvette.

A total of 58,307 Corvettes were sold in 1979, which, in 2013, was still the highest they’d ever been.

The C4 generation ran from 1983 to 1996.

Chevrolet 1984 Corvette logo.

The ‘80s and ‘90s signified the Corvette’s technology era.

Chevrolet 1984 Chevrolet Corvette.

The car got an electroluminescent instrument panel with digital readouts.

Chevrolet 1984 Corvette.

These, according to GM, really “captured the zeitgeist of the circuit board era.”

Chevrolet 1987 Chevrolet Corvette.

Then came the ZR1, a Corvette made to take on the European sports cars.

Chevrolet 1989 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

It was wider, had better tires, and, as noted by Road & Track, the LT5 5.7-litre V8 engine was unique to the ZR1. The LT5 was jointly developed with Lotus and boat-motor company Mercury Marine. The car made an impressive 380 horsepower and could hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.9 seconds.

The C4 ZR1’s run spanned from 1990 to 1995.

Chevrolet 1990 Corvette ZR1.

The C4 Corvette was also incredibly aerodynamic.

Chevrolet 1990 Chevrolet Corvette.

It had a 0.34 coefficient of drag, which was almost 25% less than the outgoing C3.

The C5 generation ran from 1997 to 2004.

Chevrolet 1997 Corvette logo.

Despite it being larger than the C4, it was actually 100 pounds lighter than the car it replaced.

Chevrolet 1997 Chevrolet Corvette.

This was because the C5 used way more plastic in its construction.

Chevrolet 1997 Chevrolet Corvette.

You can decide for yourself if that’s a good or bad thing.

Chevrolet 2001 Chevrolet Corvette.

The 2001 C5 Z06 was a performance variant that had a 385-horsepower LS6 V8.

Chevrolet 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

It had a top speed of more than 170 mph.

The 2002 Z06 increased power to make a respectable 405 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Chevrolet 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Even by today’s standards, that’s a lot.

The C6 generation spanned from 2005 to 2013.

Chevrolet 2005 Corvette logo.

GM got with the times here and did away with the raised headlights.

Chevrolet 2009 Chevrolet Corvette.

It wasn’t a bad move.

The C6 was powered by a 6.0-litre V8.

Chevrolet 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

It made 400 horsepower.

Chevrolet 2005 Corvette.

It was also the first Corvette to offer navigation.

Chevrolet 2005 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

But the 2006 C6 Z06 was truly one of the coolest Corvettes ever made.

Chevrolet 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Powered by a massive, naturally aspirated 7.0-litre LS7 V8, the Z06 produced 505 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It made a noise like metal being torn apart.

It also weighed less than 3,200 pounds, so its power-to-weight ratio was excellent.

Chevrolet 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

It might have looked similar to regular C6s, but underneath, the Z06 was anything but. It had an aluminium frame, a magnesium engine cradle, and carbon-fibre front fenders, front wheel houses, and rear fenders.

In 2009 came the C6 ZR1 — a fire-breathing, supercharged monster.

Chevrolet 2008 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The ZR1 had the same aluminium chassis structure found in the Z06 but also used more carbon-fibre body parts, including the roof panel.

Chevrolet 2008 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The car produced 638 horsepower and had a top speed of 205 mph.

Chevrolet 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

It was so cool.

Chevrolet 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Here are some Corvettes celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary of running at Le Mans at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Chevrolet 2010 Corvette Racing Le Mans 50th Anniversary.

(Now called WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.)

There was also the Corvette C6.R, built for endurance racing.

Chevrolet 2011 C6R race car.

Here’s one in 2009.

The car is particularly striking in yellow.

Chevrolet 2011 Corvette.

It’s two generations old, but it’s aged very well.

Chevrolet 2013 Chevrolet Corvette.

Production of the C6 officially stopped on February 28, 2013.

Chevrolet 2013 Chevrolet Corvette.

The C7 Corvette spanned from 2014 to 2019.

Chevrolet 2014 Corvette logo.

Its looks noticeably sharpened up.

Chevrolet 2014 Chevrolet Corvette.

The rounded aesthetic it carried from the ‘50s was gone.

Chevrolet 2014 Chevrolet Corvette.

The C7 also used an aluminium frame.

Chevrolet 2014 Chevrolet Corvette.

But the base model was 60% stiffer than the performance-focused Z06 and ZR1 from the previous C6 generation.

Also, with the C7, GM brought back the “Stingray” designation for the base model.

Chevrolet 2014 Chevrolet Corvette.

The C7 Stingrays had LT1 V8 engines that produced 460 horsepower.

Chevrolet 2014 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

The Z06 also appeared once more as a track weapon.

Chevrolet 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

But this time it had a supercharged LT4 V8 engine.

Chevrolet 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

It produced 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

Chevrolet 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Unfortunately, the Z06 also apparently had some overheating issues. A class-action lawsuit filed by Z06 owners claimed the car had a cooling system defect that forced it to go into limp mode after 15 minutes of track use.

And then came the C7 ZR1.

Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

I’d think 638 horsepower from the C6 was already enough, but clearly I don’t know anything.

Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The car made 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged, 6.2-litre LT5 V8.

Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

It is currently the most powerful Corvette ever built from the factory.

Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible.

And in 2020, the world saw the first and official mid-engine Corvette.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette logo.

Finally.

More than six decades after the overheating race car and all of Zora Arkus-Duntov’s dreaming, the car is real at last.

Chevrolet

The 2020 C8 is sleek. Pointy faced. A little ungainly looking in profile, perhaps.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

But it’s real, and it has a naturally aspirated V8 between its axles.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

A V8 that makes about 500 horsepower in a mid-engine car that can be had for less than $US60,000.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

Unfortunately, none of the C8 Corvettes will be offered with a manual transmission.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

This is because, according to Car and Driver, people just didn’t buy enough manual C7 for GM to see a business case in offering manual C8s.

That angered many purists.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

The Z06 and ZR1 offerings haven’t been officially announced yet. But if or when they come out, they will probably make more than 1,000 horsepower.

Chevrolet 2020 Corvette.

