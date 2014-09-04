The Voice Of Microsoft's Virtual Assistant, Cortana, May Actually Use Apple's IPhone

Jen Taylor is the voice of Microsoft’s Cortana, the company’s artificial intelligence assistant inspired by a character of the same name in the Xbox Halo games. And Apple Insider speculated that she may be guilty of using an iPhone instead of a Windows phone.

Here’s a photo tweeted by Taylor last week, which @supertino, an independent iOS developer based in New York, noted was taken on an iPhone:

Does that mean Cortana is actually a fan of her competition, Siri?

Rival beginnings

Cortana and Siri have a bitter history. Microsoft Cortana was released in April this year, three years after Apple’s original A.I. voice assistant Siri was released.

Despite Siri originally being ridiculed by Microsoft and Google, it wasn’t long until both companies started developing A.I. assistants of their own. In July, Microsoft announced that it was adding more updates to Cortana to give it the edge over Siri. These features include being able to perform impersonations and set snooze reminders, along with other additions to Cortana’s personality.

When Mashable carried out tests comparing performance of Siri and Cortana, they found that Cortana came out on top. But Siri’s main advantage is that it’s on Apple, which has four times the amount of apps as Microsoft, according to CNET, and loads more users.

Here’s Mashable’s comparison of Siri and Cortana.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The latest chapter of the mobile A.I. war emerged on YouTube on Monday. In an advertisement for the new HTC flagship phone, the HTC One M8, Microsoft’s Cortana took a shot at Siri. In the commercial, iPhone’s Siri comments on how pretty the HTC looks. Cortana in the HTC then says: “I’m more than just a pretty face.”

After Cortana has a good gloat about its features, the video then ends with Cortana saying: “I have two speakers for music.” Siri, sounding disappointed, then says: “Oh, I only have one and I’m sitting on it.”

Watch the HTC One M8 commercial below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

