More Evidence That Microsoft's Siri Killer Is Coming To Windows 10

For months, we’ve been hearing that Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana would be making its way to the desktop. Now we have new evidence that makes Cortana’s transition from mobile to desktop seem even more likely.

Blog WinBeta claims to have used an early version of Cortana for Windows 10, and the blog says it can do everything the mobile version does. This includes tasks such as setting reminders, making Skype calls, checking the weather, and more.

But Cortana’s key feature is missing from the current build, WinBeta writes. The desktop version of Cortana, as it exists now, doesn’t have any personality. Microsoft stressed Cortana’s personality as being a big part of what makes it stand out from competitors like Siri and Google Now.

WinBeta also emphasised that this isn’t the final version of Cortana for Windows 10, so we’re likely to see some design changes and a stronger personality if it’s eventually unveiled to the public.

Take a look at the video below to see for yourself.

