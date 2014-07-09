Microsoft's Virtual Assistant Cortana Predicted Today's Blowout World Cup Game

Earlier we reported on how Cortana — Microsoft’s virtual assistant for Windows Phones — had correctly predicted a series of World Cup games during the group stage.

But commenters weren’t impressed by Cortana’s accuracy.

“Any football fan could have given you those predictions, it’s not really impressive,” wrote one reader.

And while it’s true that Cortana had chosen favourites to win group stage matches, the rival to Apple’s Siri has continued her streak of correct predictions, including today’s game.

Before the match, Cortana let users know Germany was likely to win.

Note that Cortana never said the game would be a close one.

That didn’t stop some from rooting for a huge comeback:

