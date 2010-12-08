Two Oregon Duck Fans Face Felony Charges For Stealing Lee Corso's Head

Photo: AP

Two Oregon Duck fans face felony theft charges after stealing ESPN analyst Lee Corso’s mascot head that he typically wears on Saturday’s after predicting the winner of the day’s biggest game. August Michael Zane Cuneo, 26, allegedly stole the head from next to one of ESPN’s trailers and deposited it in some nearby bushes. He later hopped in the car of his friend, Alexander Joseph Westerberg, 25, with the head in tow and took off.



The stolen head drew headlines this weekend when ESPN analyst Erin Andrews tweeted that it had gone missing and requested it be returned.

The head has since been recovered as it was delivered to an Oregon State employee after its robbers appeared to have second thoughts about the theft.

The first-degree theft has been deemed a felony because the value of the head exceeded $1,000, and is estimated to be worth $5,000 by ESPN officials.

Oregon is in the news for another eyebrow-raising reason; it appears that Nike founder Phil Knight may listen in on coaches’ headsets during Ducks’ games >

