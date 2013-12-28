Turkish Protesters Enter The Streets As Corruption Probe Widens

REUTERS/Umit Bektas A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against Turkey’s ruling Ak Party (AKP) to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara December 27, 2013.

Turkey is being shaken by a corruption scandal that has reached the inner circle of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The police and judiciary are also heavily involved, followed by angry citizens in various cities.

Social media gives an idea of what’s bubbling. All signs point to more turmoil as the corruption probe continues.

Protesters in Istanbul’s Taksim Square are chanting: ‘Everywhere bribery, corruption everywhere!’





