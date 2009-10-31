LEAKED! Dozens In Congress Investigated For Ethics Violations

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb44350000000000c64730/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/corruption-in-congress-dozens-investigated-for-ethics-violations-2009-10/rep-john-p-murtha-d-pa-1" caption="" source="" alt="maxine waters congress" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

A leaked congressional ethics committee document obtained by The Washington Post shows that many lawmakers have been investigated for misconduct.



WP: House ethics investigators have been scrutinizing the activities of more than 30 lawmakers and several aides in inquiries about issues including defence lobbying and corporate influence peddling, according to a confidential House ethics committee report prepared in July.

Committee chairman Rep. Zoe Lofgren cautioned the some of the information is preliminary and not a conclusive sign of inappropriate behaviour. “No inference should be made as to any member,” she said.

Too late. Plenty of the names disclosed by the Post — the paper hasn’t listed all of them yet — are already under plenty of scrutiny. Many were on watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) list of the most corrupt members of Congress.

See Profiles Of Those Named In The Leaked Congressional Ethics Report>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”rep-john-p-murtha-d-pa-1″

title=”Rep. John P. Murtha (D-PA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: The investigations by two separate ethics offices include an examination of the chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee on defence, Rep. John P. Murtha (D-Pa.), as well as others who helped steer federal funds to clients of the now-closed defence lobbying firm, PMA Group. The lawmakers received campaign contributions from the firm and its clients.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Representative John P. Murtha (D-PA) is a nineteen-term member of Congress, representing Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district. Rep. Murtha chairs the defence Appropriations Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Murtha’s ethics issues and violations stem from (1) his ties to the PMA Group, a now defunct lobbying firm under federal investigation; (2) his ties to Kuchera Industries, a defence contractor under federal investigation; (3) his ties to defence executives and former military personnel convicted of skimming money from government contracts; (4) actions he may have taken to benefit his brother’s lobbying clients; and (5) his chief of staff’s threats to a political opponent. Rep. Murtha was included in CREW’s 2006, 2007, and 2008 reports on congressional corruption.

PMA Group Investigation

Paul Magliocchetti worked with Rep. Murtha as a senior staffer on the Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on defence for 10 years. After leaving the committee, Mr. Magliocchetti founded the PMA Group, which was one of the most prominent Washington, D.C. defence lobbying firms. In November 2008, federal authorities raided the offices of the PMA Group and the home of Mr. Magliocchetti. The PMA Group is being investigated for allegedly violating campaign finance laws by using “straw” donors to make contributions to lawmakers, concealing the true source of the money. In some cases, lawmakers received contributions from individuals listed as PMA lobbyists despite the fact that the individuals were never employees of the firm. Additionally, Mr. Magliocchetti may have reimbursed his employees for contributions made to candidates. After news of the raid broke, the lobbying shop closed its doors on March 31, 2009.

Despite the investigations into PMA’s practices, lawmakers have continued to earmark for the firm’s former clients with Rep. Murtha requesting $16.2 million in earmarks for Parametric Technology Corporation, Ardiem Medical, MobileVox, DRS Technologies, and MTS Technologies. In exchange, these companies made contributions to Rep. Murtha’s campaign committee and PAC.

On June 11, 2009, the Ethics Committee revealed it was investigating “certain, specific allegations within the committee’s jurisdiction” relating to the PMA Group The Ethics Committee’s statement did not mention any specific lawmaker by name, and Rep. Murtha’s spokesperson said the committee had not contacted his office.

Since 1998, Rep. Murtha has accepted $2,378,552 from PMA Group employees and clients of the firm, making him the biggest recipient of contributions from the firm.

Kuchera Corporation Investigation

In January 2009, federal investigators raided the headquarters of Kuchera Corporation as well as the homes of the company’s two top executives. The investigation concerns the misuse of corporate funds to finance a private ranch owned by the company’s president, Bill Kuchera, and contract fraud. In response to the investigation surrounding the firm, the U.S. Navy placed the company on its Excluded Parties List, barring the firm from receiving any more federal contracts. The suspension was revoked, however, after Kuchera agreed to alter some of its accounting practices.

In 1982, Mr. Kuchera pleaded guilty to a single felony count related to drug trafficking and spent less than a year in prison. After his release Mr. Kuchera approached his uncle, then the owner of Kuchera Industries, based in Racine, Wisconsin, for a job. When Mr. Kuchera’s partner in the drug-running operation, Peter Whorley, was released from prison in 1986, he approached Mr. Kuchera and invested $50,000 in the fledgling company in exchange for a share of the profits. Kuchera’s felony conviction never barred his company from winning contracts to handle sensitive government work.

Since 2001, Rep. Murtha has directed approximately $50 million in earmarks to Kuchera Industries. In turn, since 2002, employees of Kuchera Industries and their families have donated to $90,500 to Rep. Murtha’s campaign committee. Additionally, since 2006, employees as well as their families have donated $7,000 to Rep. Murtha’s PAC. Kuchera Industries shares links with a host of other Rep. Murtha connected organisations, including lobbyists and defence contractors.

KSA Consulting

KSA Consulting is a lobbying firm that has employed Rep. Murtha’s brother, Robert “Kit” Murtha, as well as Carmen Scialabba. Mr. Scialabba joined KSA Consulting after leaving the House Appropriations Committee where he worked as an aide to Rep. Murtha. KSA clients that have received earmarks from Rep. Murtha include Aeptec Microsystems, Coherent Systems International, MountainTop Technologies, and KDH Technologies.

Mr. Murtha was personally invited to join KSA Consulting as a lobbyist in 2002 by Mr. Scialabba, where he established a reputation as an “earmark specialist.” In 2004, Congress passed a $417 billion defence appropriations bill, which included earmarks benefitting at least 10 companies represented by KSA Consulting. Records show that KSA Consulting directly lobbied Rep. Murtha’s office for seven of those companies. Mr. Murtha retired from KSA Consulting in 2006.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC)

CTC is a large non-profit that in 2007 received $220,423,075 in funding from the federal government. The group’s 990 form also indicates that it paid the PMA Group $461,334 for consulting services. Since 2002, CTC’s employees and employees’ family members have donated more than $126,000 to Rep. Murtha’s political committees and leadership PAC.

Commonwealth Research Institute (CRI) is a subsidiary non-profit of CTC. In 2007, the non-profit received $5,104,829 in funding from the federal government. Since 2003, the group’s totally funding has jumped from $632,884 to just over $5 million.

Federal authorities continue their investigation into (CTC) and its subsidiary, Commonwealth Research Institute (CRI). CRI is under particular scrutiny concerning the process in which it was awarded its non-profit status. When CRI petitioned the IRS for tax-exempt status the IRS questioned whether the group’s purpose as a research institute was adequate rationale for tax-exempt status and noted that “research results must be made available to the interested public.” CRI responded that it planned to work primarily with government contracts, only a small portion of which would be classified. But in the nine years since the group petitioned the government for tax-exempt status, it has never published any of its government backed research.

Previously, CRI caught the attention of the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General (IG), which was investigating payments made by CRI to an Air Force official awaiting confirmation for work that was never done. Shortly after admitting to a Washington Post reporter that he was being paid, but not doing any work in return, the official committed suicide. The IG’s investigation has been placed on hold pending the outcome of other probes into Rep. Murtha related entities.

If, as it appears, Rep. Murtha accepted donations to his campaign and political action committees in direct exchange for earmarking federal funds, he may have committed bribery and honest services fraud and engaged in conduct not reflecting credibility on the House.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. JOHN P. MURTHA (D-PA) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b50bc5264b330df34d3b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-devin-nunes-r-ca-2″

title=”Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: House ethics committee’s staff recently interviewed the staff of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) about his allegation that a PMA lobbyist threatened him in 2007 when he resisted steering federal funds to a PMA client. The lobbyist told a Nunes staffer that if the lawmaker didn’t help, the defence contractor would move out of Nunes’s district and take dozens of jobs with him.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

At age 29, many Americans are proud to have completed their schooling and found their first post-college jobs. Nunes is a bit of an anomaly. By his 29th birthday, he was proud to have his very first seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.”Interview with Devin Nunes, Timothy Ryan,” CNN.com, Nov. 16, 2002.(1)”Interview with Devin Nunes, Timothy Ryan,” CNN.com, Nov. 16, 2002.

Now 36 and in his 4th term representing California’s 21st district–which includes Tulare County and parts of Fresno County–he is a widely popular figure locally for his steady support of farmers and the development of America’s agricultural sector.

This matters greatly in the 21st district, which is home to the largest farming community in the nation. Over the course of Nunes’ career, more than 47% of his campaign contributions have come from PACS representing agriculture, crop production, dairy and livestock interests.

Along with Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Nunes has proposed a leading Republican alternative on health-care reform and is a prominent opposition player in that debate.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb45830000000000fa3482/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-pete-visclosky-d-in-3″

title=”Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-IN)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include Rep. Peter J. Visclosky (D-Ind.) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-IN) is a thirteen-term member of Congress, representing Indiana’s 1st congressional district. Rep. Visclosky is the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. His ethics issues stem from his close ties to the PMA Group, a now defunct lobbying firm that represented numerous clients, many of which received earmarks sponsored by the lawmaker.

The PMA Group

In May 2009, Rep. Visclosky was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury seeking information about the PMA Group. The PMA Group is a now defunct lobbying firm, founded by former House Appropriations Committee aide, Paul Magliocchetti. Mr. Magliocchetti and his firm had close ties to Rep. Visclosky — the lawmaker’s former chief of staff, Rich Kaelin, was a registered lobbyist for the firm. Rep. Visclosky benefitted from his close ties with the group; from 1998 through the end of 2008, Rep. Visclosky was the second highest recipient of donations from PMA Group lobbyists and the firm’s clients, with a total of $1,369,298. In 2008, the PMA Group was Rep. Visclosky’s number one campaign contributor. In exchange, the lawmaker rewarded PMA Group clients with millions in earmarks, at least $23 million in fiscal year 2008 and at least $10 million in fiscal year 2009.

In November 2008, the offices of the PMA Group as well as the home of its founder, Mr. Magliocchetti, were raided by the FBI. The PMA Group is under investigation for allegedly violating campaign finance laws by making “straw” donations to lawmakers, concealing the true source of the money. Additionally, Mr. Magliocchetti may have reimbursed his employees for contributions made to candidates.

In March 2009, Rep. Visclosky asked for and was granted permission by the Federal Election Committee (FEC) for permission to use campaign funds to defray legal costs associated with defending himself during the course of the investigation. The FEC has also granted Rep. Visclosky’s campaign committee permission to use funds to pay legal expenses incurred by current and former aides to the lawmaker stemming from the investigation.

Shortly after the subpoena was issued, Rep. Visclosky announced he would temporarily step down as chair of the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee. Rep. Visclosky also pledged to cease earmarking for any for-profit company in this year’s spending bills. Finally, the lawmaker said he would reject $21 million in requests made by former PMA Group clients to his office.

Purdue Research Park Northwest Indiana

The Purdue Research Park of Northwest Indiana (PRPNI) is a technology incubator established in 2005. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, in Rep. Visclosky’s district, the lawmaker was instrumental in securing the original $6.9 million that financed PRPNI’s construction and he has continued to support the project. The goal of PRPNI was to create a space for fledgling businesses to get their start, expand, and eventually move out to more permanent space, but after four years and millions in investments, PRPNI is one-quarter empty.

Instead of serving as an incubator for struggling new businesses, PRPNI has hosted satellite offices of established government contractors and PMA Group clients. At least five current or former PRPNI tenants — 21st Century Systems, NuVant Systems, Inc., ProLogic, Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, and ACT-1 — are former clients of the PMA Group. Sierra Nevada, one of the first companies recruited by Rep. Visclosky, has closed its office in the Park.

Employees of the five firms as well as the corporate PACs of three of the companies have made donations to Rep. Visclosky’s campaign committee or political action committee.

If Rep. Visclosky traded earmarks for campaign contributions, he may have committed bribery and honest services fraud and he engaged in conduct that does not reflect creditably upon the House.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. PETE VISCLOSKY (D-IN) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b58f7309f30b769b3121/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-james-p-moran-jr-d-va-4″

title=”Rep. James P. Moran Jr. (D-VA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include Rep. James P. Moran Jr. (D-Va.) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Moran sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which awards contracts and federal funds throughout the nation. By using his influence on the committee, Moran has secured millions for his northern Virginia district.

The congressman also has a leadership position on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which decides which representatives sit on which committees. If a member can secure the right committee, it can serve as a powerful tool for re-election, as well as for policy initiatives.

Moran has voted with his party 97 per cent of the time in the 111th Congress, but helped found the centrist New Democrat Coalition in 1997, a group made up of moderate, pro-business congressional Democrats.

But he has also been embroiled in some controversies, including the acceptance of campaign contributions from PMA Group, a lobbying shop under federal investigation. Moran’s brother, Virginia Del. Brian Moran (D), lost the 2009 Virgina gubernatorial primary to state Sen. Creigh Deeds (D).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4a6c0000000000c95f55/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-norm-dicks-d-wa-5″

title=”Rep. Norm Dicks (D-WA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include Rep. Norm Dicks (D-Wash.) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Dicks has spent his entire career on Capitol Hill, first as a Senate staffer and, since 1977, as a congressman on the House Appropriations Committee.

The dean of the Washington congressional delegation will likely hold his clout and power over the federal purse as long as he wants. He is one of the House’s Appropriations cardinals as a subcommittee chairman who oversees spending within the Interior Interior, and the numebr-two Democrat on the Appropriations defence subcommittee.

Dicks’ position on both subcommittees has proved important to his 6th district. It is home to Olympic National Park and has a huge defence presence, both with the military and its contractors, most notably Boeing. Dicks has long been considered one of the company’s key allies in Washington D.C.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4af10000000000ed4ae8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-marcy-kaptur-d-oh-6″

title=”Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Kaptur represents Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, a manufacturing area that was hit hard by the decline of the U.S. auto industry. First elected to the House in 1982, Kaptur is now the longest-serving woman in Congress. As a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, she shapes federal spending and helps steer money toward Ohio.

Despite her seniority, Kaptur is an outspoken critic of the House Democratic leadership. She has long argued for the need for political reform, calling on her own party to grow less dependent on fundraising and to better listen to the working class. A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, she has described herself as part of the “non-money wing of our Democratic caucus.

Kaptur has remained true to the platform that got her elected in 1982 — ardent opposition to supply-side economics and job creation. Ever since she led congressional opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), she has been one of free trade’s most dedicated foes.

Kaptur has fiercely fought the decline of the industrial sector, which she argues has impoverished America’s middle class and increased economic inequality. That analysis, which clashed with the Clinton Administration’s rosy assessments of the U.S. economy throughout the 1990s, also explains her opposition to the financial bailout plan in the fall of 2008.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4b1f0000000000c28dd9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-cw-bill-young-r-fl-7″

title=”Rep. C.W. Bill Young (R-FL)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include C.W. Bill Young (R-Fla.) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Currently the longest-serving Republican in the House, Young has been a steady, if rather unassuming force, on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Once he took the prestigious panel’s gavel, Young sparred with Bill Clinton over defence spending, George W. Bush over earmarks and senior Republicans who want him to be more partisan.

With almost four decades under his belt in the House, Young has been on the retirement watch list for the past several election cycles.Young has said he wasn’t planning to step down this cycle, but an official announcement won’t come until 2010.

In 2005, Young retook his seat as chair of the Appropriations defence subcommittee, and is currently the ranking member, making him the most powerful Republican in charge of the military’s purse strings.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4b960000000000014a03/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-todd-tiahrt-r-ks-8″

title=”Rep. Todd Tiahrt (R-KS)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: A document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the subcommittee members under scrutiny also include Todd Tiahrt (R-Kan.) related to steering federal funds to clients of the PMA Group, the now-closed defence lobbying firm.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Tiahrt (pronounced TEE-hart), a solidly conservative seven-term representative, isn’t shy about protecting his constituents.

Over the years, this energetic and “tenacious” politician has wielded his power on the House Appropriations Committee to secure millions of dollars in funding for projects in his home district of Wichita, Kan., and the surrounding area.

In January 2009, Tiahrt announced that he would be running to replace Sen. Sam Brownback (R), who is seeking the Kansas governorship in 2010. He has already secured a crucial endorsement from anti-abortion rights group Kansans for Life and in an early straw poll, Tiahrt received 165 votes to 46 for his opponent, Rep. Jerry Moran (R-Kan).

The support from Kansans for Life parallels dates back to Tiahrt’s entry into politics, when he defeated nine-term incumbent Dan Glickman (D) largely thanks to grassroots mobilizing from anti-abortion protesters.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4be80000000000b32eb7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-charles-b-rangel-d-ny-9″

title=”Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-NY)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: Ethics committee staff members have interviewed House Ways and Means Chairman Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.) about one element of the complex investigation of his personal finances, as well as the lawmaker’s top aide and his son. Rangel said he spoke with ethics committee staff members regarding a conference that he and four other members of the Congressional Black Caucus attended last November in St. Martin. The trip initially was said to be sponsored by a nonprofit foundation run by a newspaper. But the three-day event, at a luxury resort, was underwritten by major corporations such as Citigroup, Pfizer and AT&T. Rules passed in 2007, shortly after Democrats reclaimed the majority following a wave of corruption cases against Republicans, bar private companies from paying for congressional travel.

Rangel said he has not discussed other parts of the investigation of his finances with the committee. ‘I’m waiting for that, anxiously,’ he said.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) is a 20-term member of Congress representing New York’s 15th district. Rep. Rangel’s ethics issues stem from (1) improperly leasing four rent controlled apartments; (2) improperly using congressional stationary; (3) failing to report rental income from a vacation property; and (4) trading legislative assistance for contributions to the Rangel centre at City College. Rep. Rangel was included in CREW’s 2008 congressional corruption report.

Improper Rental Arrangements

Rep. Rangel leased four rent-stabilised apartments at Lenox Terrace in New York City, three of which serve as his personal residence and the fourth of which was used as an office for his campaign and political action committees. In total, Rep. Rangel paid about $3,800 for the apartments, roughly $7,000 less than new tenants would pay. Because Rep. Rangel was able to maintain at least two apartments in addition to his primary residence at rent-stabilised rates, and because he failed to pay fair-market rent on these apartments, Rep. Rangel may have violated New York housing law, the House gifts rule and campaign finance laws.

Improper Use of Congressional Stationary

Beginning in 2005, Rep. Rangel solicited funds for the Charles B. Rangel centre for Public Service at the City College of New York using his official congressional letterhead. House rules prohibit the use of congressional letterhead for any mailing paid for with non-appropriated funds. As a result, by sending out letters on his official letterhead on behalf of City College of New York, Rep. Rangel violated House rules.

Dominican Republic Villa

Rep. Rangel owns a beachfront villa on a Dominican Republic resort that rents for between $500 and $1,100 a night. Although Rep. Rangel’s villa is generally booked solid in the high season of December 15 through April 15, Rep. Rangel did not declare any rental income on his personal financial disclosure forms for the years from 1996-2000 and in 2006 and 2007. In total, Rep. Rangel failed to disclose $75,000 in rental income since 1988.

When Rep. Rangel purchased the villa in 1988, the company developing the resort gave him the mortgage, to be paid back over seven years at a rate of 10.5%. In 1990, the interest was waived for seven early investors including Rep. Rangel because the resort was generating less income than projected. By failing to include the rental income on his personal financial disclosure forms, Rep. Rangel may have violated the Ethics in Government Act and House rules. In addition, if when the interest was waived on his loan for the property Rep. Rangel received better terms than others similarly situated, the loan may have violated the House gifts rule.

In September 2008, Rep. Charles Rangel paid $10,800 in back taxes for his 2004, 2005 and 2006 returns related to the unreported rental income he earned from his Dominican Republic beach house.

Nabors Industries

Rep. Rangel helped preserve a tax loophole benefitting Nabors Industries at the same time he was soliciting donations to the Rangel centre from the company’s chief executive. If Rep. Rangel accepted a contribution to the Rangel centre in direct exchange for legislative assistance for Nabors Industries, he may have committed bribery, deprived his constituents of his honest services, and accepted an illegal gratuity.

Caribbean Trip

From November 6-9, 2008, Rep. Rangel and four other members traveled to St. Maarten to attend a conference supposedly sponsored by the Carib News Foundation. Peter Flaherty, the president of National Legal and Policy centre, also traveled to St. Maarten for the event and found evidence the trip was actually paid for by corporations including Citigroup, IBM, AT&T, Verizon, Pfizer, Macy’s and American Airlines. Because corporations that employ lobbyists appear to have sponsored the trip, because these corporations did not have a direct and immediate relationship with the trip, and because the trip appears to have largely been recreational in nature, Rep. Rangel likely violated House travel rules by accepting expenses for the trip.

Financial Disclosures

Rep. Rangel repeatedly failed to disclose all of his assets and unearned income in clear violation of House rules. From 1978-2006, the lawmaker failed to report buying, owning or selling assets 28 times. According to the Sunlight Foundation, “Assets worth between $239,026 and $831,000 appear or disappear with no disclosure of when they were acquired, how long they were held, or when they were sold, as the operative House rules at the time required.” From 2002-2006, Rep. Rangel failed to report up to $1.3 million in outside income on his financial disclosure forms. On August 12, 2009, Rep. Rangel filed an amendment to his 2007 personal financial disclosure form. The original report failed to disclose between $512,009 and $1.18 million in assets, including a checking account worth at least $250,000. If Rep. Rangel knowingly and wilfully failed to disclose, or misrepresented, the true value of his personal assets on his financial disclosure forms, he would appear to be in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001.

Improper Vehicle Storage

Rep. Rangel stored his 1972 Mercedes in a House parking lot for several years. The car was covered by a tarp and did not have licence plates. Its registration had expired in 2004 and the car did not display a current House parking permit. The space is valued at $290 per month, and must be reported to the IRS as imputed income. By storing an unlicensed vehicle in a House garage without a valid parking permit, Rep. Rangel violated House rules.

Ongoing Ethics Probe

Since Rep. Rangel initially requested the Committee on Standards of Official Conduct investigate allegations leveled against him, the committee’s probe has expanded. It currently is reviewing allegations into his use of congressional letterhead for fund-raising, the income he earned from the Dominican Republic villa, the three rent-controlled apartments he uses as his New York residence and the additional rent controlled apartment he used as a campaign office, his use of House parking facilities, the trip to the Caribbean and the alleged exchange of legislative assistance for a contribution to the Charles B. Rangel School of Public Service. As a result of this investigation, Rep. Rangel has paid more than $1 million in legal fees.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. CHARLES B. RANGEL (D-NY) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b538a7c9582f6a115bb1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-alan-b-mollohan-d-wv-10″

title=”Rep. Alan B. Mollohan (D-WV)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: The Justice Department has told the ethics panel to suspend a probe of Rep. Alan B. Mollohan (D-W.Va.), whose personal finances federal investigators began reviewing in early 2006 after complaints from a conservative group that he was not fully revealing his real estate holdings. There has been no public action on that inquiry for several years. But the department’s request in early July to the committee suggests that the case continues to draw the attention of federal investigators, who often ask that the House and Senate ethics panels refrain from taking action against members whom the department is already investigating.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Representative Alan B. Mollohan (D-WV) is a fourteen-term member of Congress, representing West Virginia’s 1st congressional district. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where he is chair of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; he is also a member of the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Rep. Mollohan’s ethics issues stem primarily from misuse of his position on the Appropriations Committee, from which he has steered hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks to family, friends, former employees and corporations in exchange for contributions to his campaign and political action committees. In addition, Rep. Mollohan misreported his personal assets on his financial disclosure forms. He is currently the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The congressman was included in CREW’s 2006, 2007, and 2008 reports on congressional corruption.

Earmarking of Funds for His Personal Benefit

Over the past 10 plus years, Rep. Mollohan has earmarked $369 million in federal grants to his district for 254 separate programs. Between 1997 and 2006, $250 million of that total was directed to five nonprofit organisations that were created by Rep. Mollohan and staffed by his friends. During the same period, top-paid employees, board members and contractors of these organisations gave at least $397,122 to Rep. Mollohan’s campaign and political action committees.

If Rep. Mollohan accepted campaign donations in direct exchange for earmarking federal funds to the nonprofits run by these donors he may have committed bribery and honest services fraud in violation House rules prohibiting dispensing special favours and engaging in conduct that does not reflect creditably on the House.

In June 2004, Rep. Mollohan, his wife, and two top aides took a five-day trip to Bilbao, Spain. The trip, arranged by the West Virginia High Technology Consortium and costing over $36,000 ($7,800 of which constituted the Mollohans’ expenses), was paid for by a group of government contractors to whom Rep. Mollohan funneled more than $250 million in earmarked funds. By soliciting funding for his trip to Spain from TMC Technologies one month after TMC received a $5 million contract as a result of an earmark from him, Rep. Mollohan appears to be in violation of the illegal gratuity statute as well as House travel rules.

Rep. Mollohan continues to maintain a close relationship with several companies that either have office space in the complex run by a non-profit sponsored by the congressman or are clients of Robison International, a lobbying firm that has been a major campaign supporter.

Also, Rep. Mollohan’s family foundation has received free rent and administrative services from a Mollohan backed non-profit while it accepted donations from companies supported by the congressman through earmarks.

Financial Disclosure Forms

Between 2000 and 2004, Rep. Mollohan went from owning assets of less than $500,000, generating less than $80,000 in income in 2000, to at least $6.3 million in assets earning $200,000 to $1.2 million in 2004. As of 2005, Rep. Mollohan’s reported personal assets were worth at least $8 million and his liabilities were in excess of $3.43 million. In June 2006, Rep. Mollohan was forced to file two dozen corrections to his past six financial disclosure forms. If Rep. Mollohan knowingly filed inaccurate financial disclosure statements he broke the law prohibiting false statements.

Department of Justice Investigation

Because of the pending Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation, in January 2007, when Rep. Mollohan was named as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, State and Related Agencies, he recused himself from working on matters related to the DOJ’s budget. The FBI has subpoenaed financial records from the non-profit organisations that have benefitted from federal funding steered to them by Rep. Mollohan. In addition, at least one witness has been subpoenaed to testify about Rep. Mollohan’s finances before a grand jury. Despite legal questions surrounding some of Rep. Mollohan’s previous earmarks, Rep. Mollohan requested a $1 million earmark to allow the Department of the Interior to expand a wilderness area abutting property owned by the congressman, thereby increasing his property’s value.

Rep. Mollohan spent over $157,000 on legal fees and services in the 2008 election cycle. Despite the ongoing investigation, Rep. Mollohan did not recuse himself from working on the 2010 Commerce, Science and Justice appropriations bill.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. ALAN B. MOLLOHAN (D-WV) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b4d8f12bf8744459ef71/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-jane-harman-d-ca-11″

title=”Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: The committee on June 9 authorised issuance of subpoenas to the Justice Department, the National Security Agency and the FBI for ‘certain intercepted communications’ regarding Rep. Jane Harman (D-Calif.). As was reported earlier this year, Harman was heard in a 2005 conversation agreeing to an Israeli operative’s request to try to obtain leniency for two pro-Israel lobbyists in exchange for the agent’s help in lobbying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to name her chairman of the intelligence committee. The department, a former U.S. official said, declined to respond to the subpoena.

Harman said that the ethics committee has not contacted her and that she has no knowledge that the subpoena was ever issued. ‘I don’t believe that’s true,’ she said. ‘As far as I’m concerned, this smear has been over for three years.’

In June 2009, a Justice Department official wrote in a letter to an attorney for Harman that she was ‘neither a subject nor a target’ of a criminal investigation.

Profile from Who Runs Gov, a Washington Post site:

Since she first ran for Congress in 1992, Harman has always been proud of her individual brand of politics. She’s progressive on social and women’s issues while being a fiscal conservative and a supporter of a strong national defence.

While her moderate political stance has secured some close elections, it also has turned off some in the national Democratic Party leadership. In 2006, Harman was in line to take the chairmanship of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, but newly-minted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with whom Harman has frosty relations, denied her the opportunity. Despite that setback, Harman maintained her reputation as an expert on intelligence issues, once saying: “I live and breathe security 24-7.”

Harman’s name was often mentioned for high-level intelligence posts in the Obama administration–including as CIA director, director of national intelligence and secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. But there was some concern among administration officials that Harman was too closely aligned with former President George W. Bush on such things as the domestic eavesdropping program.

Nonetheless, Harman continues to serve as a bridge between the liberal wing of her party and more conservative lawmakers.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb4c460000000000ce2c0a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-maxine-waters-d-ca-12″

title=”Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: The committee did not detail the two newly disclosed investigations. However, according to the July document, Rep. Maxine Waters, a high-ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, came under scrutiny because of activities involving OneUnited Bank of Massachusetts, in which her husband owns at least $250,000 in stock.

Waters arranged a September 2008 meeting at the Treasury Department where OneUnited executives asked for government money. In December, Treasury selected OneUnited as an early participant in the bank bailout program, injecting $12.1 million.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) is a 10-term member of Congress, representing California’s 35th congressional district. She is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Waters’ ethics issues stem from a meeting she arranged between officials at the Department of Treasury and OneUnited Bank, a bank with which she has financial ties. Rep. Waters was included in CREW’s 2005 and 2006 congressional corruption reports for unrelated matters.

Meeting Between OneUnited and Treasury Officials

In September 2008, Rep. Waters asked then-Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson to hold a meeting for minority-owned banks that had suffered from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac losses. The Treasury Department complied and held a session with approximately a dozen senior banking regulators, representatives from minority-owned banks and their trade association.

Officials of OneUnited Bank, one of the largest black-owned banks in the country, which also has close ties to Rep. Waters, attended the meeting along with Rep. Waters’ chief of staff. Kevin Cohee, chief executive officer of OneUnited, used the meeting as an opportunity to ask for bailout funds. Former Bush White House officials stated they were surprised when OneUnited officials asked for bailout funds because they understood the meeting had been arranged to discuss the losses minority-owned banks endured when the federal government took over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In December 2008, Rep. Waters intervened again, asking Treasury to host another meeting to ensure minority-owned banks received part of the $700 billion allocated under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). Within two weeks, on December 19, 2008, OneUnited secured $12.1 million in bailout funds.

Rep. Waters did not disclose her financial ties to OneUnited Bank to Treasury officials in her letters requesting meetings between regulators and bank officials. Treasury officials claimed that although OneUnited also requested a meeting with regulators regarding Fannie and Freddie Mac losses, it wasn’t until Rep. Waters intervened that the Treasury approved a meeting.

By using her position as a member of Congress to assist a bank to which she has financial ties, Rep. Waters violated House conflict-of-interest rules and engaged in conduct that does not reflect creditably upon the House.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b5c0d2b3e3742e82909f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rep-laura-richardson-d-ca-13″

title=”Rep. Laura Richardson (D-CA)”

content=”Allegations: Washington Post: New investigation: Rep. Laura Richardson, may have failed to mention property, income and liabilities on financial disclosure forms.

Profile from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington:

Representative Laura Richardson (D-CA) is a two-term member of Congress, representing California’s 37th congressional district. Rep. Richardson’s ethics issues stem from accepting favourable loans and her failure to properly report a loan on her financial disclosure statements. Rep. Richardson was included in CREW’s 2008 report on congressional corruption.

Falling into Foreclosure

In May 2008, Rep. Richardson’s Sacramento home was sold in foreclosure. She claimed that this had happened without her knowledge and contrary to an agreement with her lender. Rep. Richardson had failed to make mortgage payments on the property for nearly a year and had defaulted on other home loans as well. Rep. Richardson also failed to include the mortgage on her Sacramento home on her personal financial disclosure statements. According to press reports, Rep. Richardson has defaulted on loans at least eight times on properties she owns in Long Beach, San Pedro and Sacramento. She also failed to pay approximately $9,000 in property taxes on the Sacramento residence. At the same time that Rep. Richardson was missing payments and failing to pay her taxes, in June and July 2007, she made three loans to her congressional campaign totaling $77,500.

On June 2, 2008, Washington Mutual Bank, Rep. Richardson’s lender, filed a notice of rescission of the foreclosure sale. By that time, James York, the man who had purchased the Sacramento home, had already invested money cleaning up the house and preparing it for resale. As a result, Mr. York filed suit against Rep. Richardson and Washington Mutual, alleging that Rep. Richardson received preferential treatment from Washington Mutual because of her position as a member of Congress. In July 2008, Mr. York dropped his suit, allowing Rep. Richardson to reclaim the home.

In October 2008, Rep. Richardson shared her personal financial records with her hometown paper in order to show she was up-to-date on previously defaulted home loans. She claimed the loans for her Long Beach, Sacramento, and San Pedro homes had been modified and that her finances were in order. Rep. Richardson’s amended 2007 and 2008 personal financial disclosures failed, however, to include the mortgage loans for her properties in Long Beach, Sacramento, and San Pedro.

Rep. Richardson’s housing issues have continued to plague the Sacramento neighbourhood where one of her homes is located. In 2008, the Sacramento Code Enforcement Department declared her home a “public nuisance.” After visits to the home, city inspectors reported they found junk and debris in the driveway and rotting fruit in the backyard, attracting rodents. In May 2009, after neighbours complained about the home’s overgrown yard, the city posted another violation requiring that the lawn be mowed. The lawn was mowed but issues with the upkeep of the house did not end. neighbours e-mailed and wrote letters complaining about the state of the home to Rep. Richardson and to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to no avail. Eventually, neighbours began taking care of the house themselves: paying gardeners to mow the lawn, water plants, and rake leaves.

Office of Congressional Ethics Investigation

In July 2009, it was reported that the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) had launched an investigation into the circumstances around the temporary foreclosure of Rep. Richardson’s Sacramento home and whether House gift rules were violated when neighbours spent money to clean up her property. The OCE contacted Mr. York and interviewed neighbours about the expenses they incurred cleaning up Rep. Richardson’s yard.

Legal Fees

Rep. Richardson’s campaign committee’s amended July 2009 quarterly report indicated the committee paid $6,000, and owed $36,474.43 in legal fees. In the campaign committee’s original July 2009 quarterly report, there was an additional $10,000 reported for legal services, but that was removed in the amended July quarterly report.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT ON REP. LAURA RICHARDSON (D-CA) >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3b565bb22d43b626b181d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-14″

title=”See Also”

content=”Not mad enough? See how members of Congress live it up on ‘party building’ money.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5db9b914583a9c49b6b3b100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.