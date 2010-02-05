Corruption In Africa's 'Best Countries' Can Still Crush Investors

Investors are betting on Africa like never before.

Business interest is modest in terms of capital commitments globally, but a trend away from corruption and conflict have encouraged previously timid companies to jump in. And Africa fits into a long term vision of investing that favours emerging markets over troubled giants like the U.S., China and Western Europe.

The money in pouring in. Tens of billions of dollars from around the world, especially China, have gone into tapping the continent’s rich natural resources, mostly oil and minerals, and expanding basic infrastructure, like Internet and cell phone service.

Foreign direct investment in Africa totaled $55.9 billion in 2009, according to the United Nations. That’s down from $87.6 billion in 2008, but the IMF estimates that sub-Saharan Africa’s economies will expand 4.3% in 2010 and 5.5% in 2011, more than 1% above the global average. Indeed, eight of the 20 fastest growing economies are African, including Angola (9%) and Republic of Congo (12%).

But for all the new-found interest in Africa, there’s still tremendous risk. Even the best-rated countries in terms of foreign investment climate and good governance can be problematic, as exemplified by The Business Insider’s exclusive report on Millicom International Cellular’s troubles with corruption in Senegal.

Here, we’ve taken the 10 “African Countries of the Future 2009/10” as ranked by fDi Magazine, a Financial Times publication, and analysed just how good they really are.

The “Best” African Countries For Investing — Maybe >>>

African Countries of the Future 2009/10 Methodology: “Countries of the Future shortlists are created by in independent collection of data by fDi Benchmark across 59 African countries. This information was set under six categories: economic potential, human resources, cost effectiveness, quality of life, infrastructure and business friendliness. A seventh category was added to the scoring – FDI promotion strategy. In this category, 18 African countries submitted details about their promotion strategy and this was judged and scored by our independent judging panel. Countries scored up to a maximum of 10 points under each individual criteria which were weighted by importance to give the overall scores.” —fDi Magazine

[slideshow]





No. 10: Namibia

Foreign Direct Investment: $4.4 billion (The Namibian: 2008 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #56 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 50.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #66 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Last summer, state regulators investigated the award of a multi-million-dollar oil contract to a company owned by former government officials. But a bigger scandal occurred when the investigation was abruptly halted, according to afrol news.

Why It's 'The Best': Namibia ranked sixth in business friendliness and FDI strategy among African countries, according to FDI Magazine. The south African nation has few limits on foreign investment, according to Heritage/WSJ. Traditionally a shipping and fishing economy, activity is increasing in resource industries, such as uranium mining.

Photo of Walvis Bay: Wikimedia Commons















No. 9: Seychelles

Foreign Direct Investment: $0.25 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #54 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 50.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #111 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Evidence published last week by Seychelles eNews shows that partial pardon was granted to a businessman who had engaged in price control violations. The suggested reason was his prominent support of ruling party SPPF.

Another legitimate threat to foreign investment — which goes primarily to tourism ventures — is piracy. In January, a U.K. couple sailing from the Seychelles was captured by pirates from closest-neighbour Somalia.

Why It's 'The Best': The Seychelles ranked first for quality of life and tourists per capita among African countries, according to FDI Magazine. Growth in recent years came from tourism and tuna fishing; although the former was hurt by declining global travel and rising oil prices.

Photo of Victoria: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Victoria: Wikimedia Commons

















No. 8: Ghana

Foreign Direct Investment: $0.45 billion (FDI.net: 2006 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #69 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 65.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #92 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Similar to the case mentioned in Namibia, state regulators are investigating the valuable oil field contract given to former government officials, according to the FT. The contract is a big deal because, discovered last year, it contains the majority of Ghana's available oil.

Corruption may be a growing concern in Ghana, according to the OECD. This danger is related to the flood of new wealth from oil and the country's developing status as a tax haven.

Why It's 'The Best': FDI Magazine called Ghana a top destination for foreign investors in Africa in terms of cost effectiveness. The west African nation also has a positive environment for foreign investment, despite limited transparency in its bureaucracy, according to Heritage/WSJ. Ghana has benefited recently from good prices for top exports gold and cocoa, as well as last year's discovery of 3.2 billion barrels of oil.

Photo of Accra: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Accra: Wikimedia Commons“















No. 7: Tunisia

Foreign Direct Investment: $1.0 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #65 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 35.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #69 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Gafsa Phosphate Company was shutdown for weeks in 2008 when workers protested against corruption, according to Le Monde Diplomatic. The flashpoint to the violent protest was the publication of results from a recruitment competition, which were immediately declared fraudulent.

Most corruption goes unreported in Tunisia, however, since fifth-term president Ben Ali threatened local reporters and began turning away foreign press, according to the Guardian. Repression of the press marks a movement from 'charismatic presidential leadership to a form of bureaucratic autocracy which seems to be increasingly marked by corruption,' said region expert George Joffe in the article.

Why It's 'The Best': FDI Magazine ranked Tunisia highly for quality of life and human resources. Tunisia has many factors that appeal to investors, including 'excellent infrastructure and access to EU markets,' says Timothy McCoy of the Corporate Council on Africa. The Maghreb country has a more diverse economy than neighbours Algeria and Libya, although it lacks their oil reserves.

Photo of Tunis: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Tunis: Wikimedia Commons

“















No. 6: Algeria

Foreign Direct Investment: $1.8 billion (FDI.net: 2006 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #111 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 45.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #136 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Top officials from the state-owned oil company Sonatrach are being investigated for impropriety in the awarding of contracts, according to WSJ and Algerian oil contracts are fiercely restricted by the government.

Why it's 'The Best': FDI Magazine ranked Algeria highly for infrastructure, human resources, economic potential, and quality of life. The Maghreb country has the world's eighth-largest natural gas reserves and the 15th-largest oil reserves, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Photo of Algiers: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Algiers: Wikimedia Commons“















No. 5: Nigeria

Foreign Direct Investment: $5.5 billion (FDI.net: 2006 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #130 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 40.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #125 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Executives of a Texas oil company were sentenced last week for years of bribery to Nigerian officials, according to the Examiner. The bribes were used to secure valuable drilling contracts and favourable tax status, confirming the country's long-time reputation for pervasive corruption.

Said Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in January: 'There has to be a recognition that in the last 10 years, a lot of the indicators about quality of life in Nigeria have gone the wrong direction. Quality-of-life factors in the country like literacy and health care are deteriorating. The corruption is unbelievable.'

Why It's The Best: Nigeria ranked third for economic potential and highly for human resources and business friendliness among African countries, according to FDI Magazine. The oil-rich country is still struggling to diversify, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Business Insider recently named Nigeria as one of the MAVINS, six countries with big growth potential that could be the next BRICs. We predicted its growth in the next decade based on its liberalizing economy and large population.

Photo of Lagos: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Lagos: Wikimedia Commons“















No. 4: Mauritius

Foreign Direct Investment: $0.34 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #42 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 85.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #17 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Before his death in 2007, the president's son was indicted and associated with numerous corruption and criminal charges. In 2001, Nyimpine Chissano was linked by a witness to the murder of an anti-corruption journalist. Two years later, several of his business partners were charged with embezzling $20 million from the national pension fund, according to Pambazuka News.

Recently, Mauritius has responded to Indian complaints related to their tax haven status, passing stricter regulations on foreign investing, according to the Economic Times.

Why It's 'The Best': Mauritius has that best FDI strategy in Africa, according to FDI Magazine. It was also listed as the 12th best country for economic freedom, right behind the U.K., by Heritage/WSJ. The small island has a diverse economy, focused on sugar, tourism, and textiles.

'Mauritius is increasingly serving as a platform for companies to access both India and Africa,' says Tim McCoy of the Corporate Council on Africa, also noting Mauritius' double taxation treaties with a relatively large number of African countries and its membership in the COMESA free trade area.

Photo of Port Louis: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Port Louis: Wikimedia Commons“















No. 3: Morocco

Foreign Direct Investment: $5.2 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #89 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 60.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #128 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: A decade-long corruption trial ended in 2007, with the former president of state-owned Crédit immobilier et hotelier was charged with embezzlement and mismanagement.

Why It's 'The Best': FDI Magazine ranked Morocco highly in all categories, particularly FDI strategy. Foreign investment is encouraged and 100% foreign ownership is allowed in most sectors, according to Heritage/WSJ, although corruption and a non-transparent legal system are a deterrent. The north African country has excellent economic links to Europe, which it utilizes as an export base for industrial and agricultural production.

Photo of Rabat: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Rabat: Wikimedia Commons“















No. 2: Egypt

Foreign Direct Investment: $10.2 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #111 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

'Investment Freedom' rating: 50.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

'Ease Of Doing Business': #106 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: Egypt's poor private sector and centralized government puts significant power — and threat of abuse — in the hands of government officials. Last month, a former Minister of Housing was charged with embezzling public money and illegally allocating plots of land to relatives and business associates, according to Egypt News.

Why It's 'The Best': FDI Magazine praised Egypt for having the highest number of International Baccalaureate schools in Africa and for topping the list in terms of human resources. Foreign investment and ownership have few restrictions, but nonetheless require tedious government approval, according to Heritage/WSJ.

Photo of Cairo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Cairo: Wikimedia Commons“







credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-1-south-africa-10″

title=”No. 1: South Africa”

content=”Foreign Direct Investment: $5.0 billion (UN: 2007 est.)

Corruption Perception Index: #55 best of 180 countries (Transparency.org)

‘Investment Freedom’ rating: 45.0 out of 100 (Heritage/WSJ)

‘Ease Of Doing Business’: #34 best of 184 countries (World Bank)

Recent Corruption: State regulators are investigating collusion and price-fixing among airlines in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Why It’s ‘The Best’: The traditional African economic powerhouse, South Africa is attracting a growing number of FDI projects, aided by the low cost of obtaining construction permits, according to FDI Magazine. Despite persistent safety concerns, the country scored top rank in the magazine’s Africa list of economic potential, infrastructure, and business friendliness.

Business Insider named South Africa as one of the MAVINS (six countries with big growth potential that could be the next BRICs). We predicted its growth in the next decade based on strong modern institutions and vast commodity wealth.

Photo of Cape Town“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b449f3300000000003bcb39/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-see-our-exclusive-on-corruption-in-senegal-11″

title=”Now, see our exclusive on corruption in Senegal”

content=”How Corrupt Senegalese Politicians Tried To Shake Down Millicom For $200 Million“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b65db65000000000013d1db/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

