Corrupt Mainstream Media, Cover THIS!

I beg you to end the broadcast media silence on NDAA and the brutal police crackdowns occurring around the country, in clear violation of our First Amendment protections.



You know if this were happening in Haiti, or in Eastern Europe, Anderson Cooper and CNN would be “keeping them honest.” But since it is happening here, in our own backyards, the network chooses “keeping them distracted!” instead? This is happening to American citizens, right now, right here.

In California last night:

In New York on January 3rd, protesting the NDAA:

Welcome to the police state, America. What are you going to do now? Are you going to attend Occupy Congress in Washington, D.C. on January 17th? Or do you have work obligations or schoolwork that gets in the way of defending your core civil rights? Will you stand by and do nothing, not even sharing this news with your friends and family?

