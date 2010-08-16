Want To See Consumers Start Spending? You're Going To Have To Inflate Housing Again

This chart, from Deutsche Bank’s latest US Economics/Strategy Weekly is intuitive, but still interesting.



For the last 50 years, the correlation between household net worth and savings (and thus spending) has been pretty clear.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

So if you want to see consumers start to spend again, you’ve gotta get that housing ATM revving again.

And actually, on this front Deutsche Bank is optimistic:

Due to a modest recovery in home prices and a more pronounced recovery among financial assets, the decline in household net worth has reversed over the past 4 quarters by approximately $6.3 trillion. This amounts to a recovery of approximately one-third of the decline in asset values since household net worth began to deteriorate in 2007. The data on household balance sheets comes from the Federal Reserve’s Flow of Funds report and is only updated through Q1 of this year. When the Q2 data are released (on September 17), we expect to see household net wealth register additional improvement. Based on the improvement in the equity (S&P 500: +27% y/y) and housing (Case-Shiller HPI Composite 20: +5.0% y/y) markets last quarter, we project household assets to have registered an increase of $4.3 trillion.

Liabilities have declined in 7 of the past 8 quarters, and we think they will continue to decline in Q2 based on what we already know about housing and consumer credit, which together comprise about 91% of total liabilities. A reduction in liabilities will also contribute positively to net wealth; however, the changes taking place on the asset side of household balance sheets are much larger than those on the liability side, so asset prices are the dominant factor. Using our projections for changes in assets and liabilities in Q2, we estimate that household net worth rose by $4.4 trillion. We already know from the NIPA data that disposable income rose by 4.4% (annual rate) in Q2 to $11.3 trillion. Hence, the ratio of net worth as a share of disposable income (which we highlighted in Fig. 2), is due to rise from roughly 490% in Q1 to 515% in Q2.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

