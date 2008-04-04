Correction: Not Everyone You Know Plays Halo

Everyone plays video games, right? Not just shut-ins and kids, but your infant daughter, and your doddering grandmother. Why, NPD said so just the other day!



Whoops.

Today NPD is saying that 72% of Americans don’t play video games, after all. That stat, which had been widely reported after NPD sent out a release yesterday, only includes people between the ages of 6-44.

So what happens when you include the toddler set (2 to 5) in the survey? Astonishingly, NPD notes, the percentage of gamers drops to 59%. And what about geezers 45 and up? NPD won’t say. But we’re guessing it drops again. To sum up: Many people but not all of them, play video games. You can return to “Rock Band” now.

