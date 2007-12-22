Correction: Fox Business on Lots of Monitors at NYSE!

It appears that, when we chided CNBC for threatening to bench guests who also appear on Fox Business Network, we also inadvertently slandered Fox by relaying a source’s remark that “barely a monitor” at the New York Stock Exchange was tuned to the network. Inside Cable News’s own source reports that nearly half of the NYSE monitors are tuned to Fox–and provides visual evidence (below).

We stand corrected!

