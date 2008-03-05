Bosses To Drones: Please Stop Watching YouTube

Everyone knows most video watching gets done at work. And now your boss would like you to stop.



And not just because you’re wasting time. Enough people, watching enough video, can strain your office’s infrastructure. And it’s only going to get worse: Hulu.com comes out of beta soon, giving everyone the opportunity to watch more A-Team episodes.

But employers can’t just ban employees from watching video — some of the clips may be for legitimate work purposes, and some peer-to-peer services like Joost are hard to sniff out. What to do? The WSJ offers up a service piece that alerts readers to services designed to help companies monitor bandwidth use, including Palo Alto Networks, BlueCoat Systems, SonicWall and OpenDNS.

Or you could do what we do at SAI, and try to peer pressure, which is much cheaper: Whenever we catch someone sneaking a peek at online video, we ask them when they plan on posting about it. That usually works.

