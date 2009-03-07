60% Of Company Suppliers Are Cool With Global Warming

A study released by the U.K. based Carbon Disclosure Project reveals that suppliers to many corporations still don’t think they’re contributing to climate change.



EE News (sub. req’d): In a worldwide survey of the product and services suppliers to such big names as Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp. and Unilever, only 58 per cent of respondents agreed that climate change threatens their business. About one-third of companies said they believed that no risk at all exists.

…CDP, founded in 2000 to press companies to disclose information on any potential risks and liabilities they may be exposed to as global temperatures rise, estimates that some 40 to 60 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions attributed to major organisations actually originates from their suppliers and not through direct operations. The biggest sources tend to emanate from the processing, packaging and transportation of equipment and materials that suppliers deliver to their major corporate customers.

This is key as government regulation is gearing up to cut back on emissions. Companies that aren’t prepared for these coming changes will surely be hurt. PriceWaterhouseCoopers conducted the study.

