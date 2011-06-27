Everyone Is Fighting To Be The Facebook Of The Enterprise

As big companies embrace social networking, the fight to become the “Facebook of the enterprise” is intensifying. The Times has a story on the trend today.



The pioneer was Yammer. The big-company followers include Salesforce.com, Cisco and even VMWare. There are also startups like Jive Software, Socialtext and SuccessFactors going after a piece of the pie.

And it makes sense. First of all, this is enterprise software, so companies are paying for it. Second of all, there’s mounting evidence that social networking within the enterprise does make people more productive. And finally, this is less of a network-effects business because if you lose a company it doesn’t mean you can’t win the others.

Don’t Miss: Tour Jive Software’s Graffitti-Filled Offices →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.