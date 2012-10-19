Remember All Those Great Consumer Charts? — Now Here's The Dark Side Of The Economy

Yesterday we ran a bunch of happy economic charts.



Car sales are booming. The unemployment rate is collapsing. Consumer sentiment is soaring.

But there’s a dark side: Corporate side data is turning south.

Let’s just go to the charts!

1. Growth in capital expenditures has turned negative.

2. Small Business Optimism remains below recent highs and well below long-term trends.

3. Export growth is on the verge of going negative.

4. Even exports to China are about to go negative.

5. That’s causing layoffs at US industrials.

6. Corporate hiring plans are deteriorating significantly, according to a Morgan Stanley survey.

7. Business tycoons are freaking. Take Sam Zell for example.

8. Manufacturers 6-month outlook has turned sour.

9. Big industrial companies are well off recent highs.

10. The number of businesses saying conditions have deteriorated has spiked in the last two months.

11. We’re about to have our first year-over-year profit decline since 2009.

So there you have it.

While things turn up for households, corporations see things getting more and more dark.

