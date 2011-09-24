Corporate secretary promoted to new president of ISS

Retelny, who is a member of MSCI’s executive committee and its corporate secretary, will continue to serve in that role.



As president of ISS, Retelny will work closely with the ISS product development team to expand the company’s current range of governance solutions. He will continue to report to Henry Fernandez, chairman, chief executive and president of MSCI.

According to Pensions & Investments (P&I), Retelny replaced Stephen Harvey, executive director, who led ISS but did not have the title of president. However, Frederick Bogdan, MSCI general counsel, was listed as ISS president in its ADV registration filing with federal watchdog, the SEC.

Bogdan ‘held the title but not the operating role,’ Cheryl Gustitus, ISS senior vice president of marketing and communications tells P&I. ‘Steve has been running the ISS business.’

Harvey, who had reported to Fernandez, will now report to Retelny and continue to serve in the same role as executive director.

[Article by Aarty Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.