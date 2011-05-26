Corporate Secretary Announces New Editor

Corporate Secretary is excited to announce the appointment of Matthew Scott as editor.



Scott joined the company on May 23, 2011. He comes to Corporate Secretary with rich experience in financial and corporate governance journalism, and is set to lead expanded coverage of key areas crucial to corporate governance and compliance professionals.

Scott, who has more than 20 years of experience in journalism, joins Corporate Secretary from AOL DailyFinance, where he covered markets and investing news.

Before that, he spent two years covering corporate finance, corporate governance and corporate real estate news for Crain’s Financial Week. While at Crain’s, he helped Financial Week win several Jesse H. Neal Awards for excellence in business journalism. He also helped Black Enterprise earn a 1997 Folio Award for Editorial Excellence while serving as its managing editor.

With his strong background in personal finance news, Scott played a major role in strengthening Black Enterprise’s Black Wealth Initiative financial literacy program from 2001 to 2005. Over the years he has written columns for the AOL Black Voices Money Talks blog, and contributed investment stories to Barron’s, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com and InvestorPlace.com.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Scott is a former president of the New York Association of Black Journalists, and is a University of Michigan Journalism Fellows alumnus.

Matthew Scott, editor, Corporate Secretary

‘I’m looking forward to helping Corporate Secretary become an even more vital resource for corporations navigating the ever-changing landscape of federal regulations and corporate governance. Staying on top of compliance issues can become a competitive advantage that can save corporations money and protect their reputation in the marketplace.’

Ty Francis, publisher, Corporate Secretary

‘Matthew’s deep experience in a wide range of corporate finance and governance areas will be a clear benefit to our readers. His understanding of the issues that matter most to legal and financial professionals will make Corporate Secretary an even more important resource for our community.’

Janet Dignan, CEO, Cross Border Ltd

‘I’m excited to have Matthew as part of our editorial team. He has a rare mix of subject-matter knowledge and experience, which will be a clear benefit to our readers. More than anything, however, I can’t wait to read what he writes: Matthew is a fantastic journalist, and I have no doubt his leadership and vision will make Corporate Secretary as exciting as it is important.’

