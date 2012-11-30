UPDATE: The Infamous Chart Of Corporate Profits Vs. Total Wages

With today’s release of the first revision to Q3 GDP, we got fresh data on corporate profits.



It turns out that corporate profits hit a brand new all-time high in the quarter. The chart is just astounding. (Via Catherine Rampell).

Another way to look at this chart is corporate profits as a share of GDP which is a pretty decent proxy for profit margins. Once again, brand new high.

And for the flipside, here we add total wages as a share of GDP, which has fallen to a new low.

