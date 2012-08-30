Corporate Profits Vs. labour: An Update To THAT Chart

With the release of today’s Q2 GDP revision, we have fresh Q2 corporate profit data.



And so we can bring you an update to one of the most infamous charts around: Corporate profits vs. labour’s share.

Corporate profits (red) is just what it sounds like: Corporate profits.

labour’s Share (blue) represents the worker’s share of the national income.

As you can see, both are at historical extremes, but corporate profits did actually tick down a little bit.

And labour’s share has ticked up a little bit.

