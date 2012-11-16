The State Of Corporate Profit Margins

Here is a follow-up on one aspect of the latest Philly Fed’s Business Outlook Survey, which I reported on earlier today.



The two charts below offer clues for evaluating the risk of profit margin squeeze in the current economy. One is the ratio of crude to finished goods in the Producer Price Index, which was updated through September last week. The other is an indicator constructed from two data series in the Philadelphia Fed’s Business Outlook Survey. It is the spread between the Philly Fed’s prices paid (input costs) and received (prices charged) data.

A major risk factor for margin squeeze had been the increase in commodity prices over the past several months with the price of oil and gasoline as the dominant factor. Energy prices had fallen dramatically since their interim highs around the end of February, but the trend in energy costs has reversed during the past several weeks and is showing some evidence in the September data.

Let’s take a broader view of these two indicators by viewing them within the context of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index. As the first chart clearly shows, the all-time high in the PPI crude-to-finished-goods ratio was in July 2008, the same month that crude oil and gasoline prices in the U.S. hit their all-time highs. The previous ratio high was in the summer of 1973, a few months before the outbreak of the October Arab-Israeli War and the Oil Embargo. Inflation had already been rising in a series of waves since the mid-1960s. But Middle-East events of 1973 were the primary trigger for the nearly 10 years of stagflation that followed.

The latest ratio is at the 94th percentile of the 788 data points in this series, up from the 93rd percentile last month (a downward revision from 94th). The interim high since the 2008 peak was the 99th percentile in April of last year, but on a percentile basis, the ratio had essentially stalled in the upper 90th percentiles since December 2010, hovering between the 96th and 99th percentiles. April through July finally give us a marginal decline below this range, but we’ve now gone back above the 90th percentile for the past three months.