Corporate America's Future Male Leaders Don't Really Believe In Gender Equality

For all the advancements society has made in gender equality, it looks like future male leaders in the United States might want things to go back to the way they were.



Gen Y Harvard and MIT MBA candidates “hold more traditional attitudes about gender roles in the workplace than the rest of their Gen Y cohort,” Erica Dhawan wrote for the Harvard Business Review.

Dhawan surveyed both male and female first-year MBA candidates and found women expect to take on more responsibility in the home while men seemed to acknowledge their career aspirations would take them away from their families.

While the study surveyed MBA candidates and not law students, the two groups often share similar attitudes, with Vivian Chen over at The Careerist saying she “wouldn’t be surprised if you get similar results from J.D. candidates at the top law schools.”

And the statistics seem to prove her point.

The number of women equity partners at major law firms has remained virtually stagnant over the past seven years. Plus, women accounted for only 18.3 per cent of partners in 2011 at New York City firms, the NYC Bar Association found in a November study.

Men, of course often dominate these positions while women “have yet to make significant inroads in the power structure and profit sharing at Biglaw,” Role/Reboot reported in November.

When you look at the studies, coupled with the attitudes of the new crop of corporate players and Fox News’ defence of hyper-traditional ideals, it seems Corporate America hasn’t evolved enough to see past the stereotype that women belong in the home while men belong in the office.

“I spent 17 years at Biglaw, 10 of them as a partner. I recognise there are many reasons for gender disparity in the legal profession. The number one reason in my book: sexism,” Kate McGuinness blogged for Role/Reboot.

DON’T MISS: Lawyers Who Are Cheering An Economic Turnaround Might Be Totally Delusional >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.