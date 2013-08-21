Corporate Executives Think These Are The 10 Worst Brands In America

A

report released today by brand consulting firm CoreBrandfound that Delta is America’s least respected brand among a group of 10,000 vice-president level corporate executives.

CoreBrand polled executives from top U.S. companies about how they felt about more than 1,000 brands based on their reputation, management, and investment potential. Then CoreBrand took the 100 brands its polling audience was most familiar with and ranked them by favorability to determine the 10 least respected brands.

Other lowlights include JCPenney and Best Buy.

10. Foot Locker Foot Locker checked in as the 10th least respected brand, but its future looks bright. CoreBrand found that the sneaker emporium's favorability and familiarity have both improved steadily over the past five years. 8. Capital One Despite ponying up for a slew of celebrity endorsers, from Charles Barkley to Alec Baldwin, the creditor card and financial services company hasn't been able to shake its bad reputation. 'Capital One has used many celebrities, but each one is pushing a different product or service, so the message isn't the same,' Sluder said. 'While they're getting their message out their, it's confusing.' 7. JC Penney The once-proud retailer's struggles the past year have been well-documented, and CoreBrand CEO Jim Gregory says the company's constant shake-ups are to blame for its place on the list. 'JC Penney has had a lot of management changes and misfires as far as rebranding themselves,' Gregory said. 'They come out with a new plan, and just as it's having some effect, they make a change.' 2. Philip Morris Philip Morris ad Philip Morris is still hampered by its 2007 spin-off of Kraft, leaving the tobacco brand all by itself. 'It's hard to love a tobacco company,' Gregory said. 'You might love Philip Morris if you're investing in it because it pays great dividends, but generally speaking, consumers are not flocking to tobacco companies as something they like.' 1. Delta Delta crashed and burned to the No. 1 title in CoreBrand's list of least respected brands. Though Gregory said the company has worked to improve its service and branding, it hasn't been enough. 'As the service has continued to rebound, the investment potential of the company is not necessarily keeping pace.' Now, Check Out The General Public's Favourite Brands Google CEO Larry Page Apple and Google are no longer America's favourite brands >>

