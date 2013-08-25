Corporate Executives Think These Are The 10 Best Brands In America

A report released Tuesday by brand consulting firm CoreBrand found that soft drink stalwarts Coca-Cola and Pepsi are America’s most respected brands among a group of 10,000 vice-president level corporate executives.

CoreBrand polled executives from top U.S. companies about how they felt about more than 1,000 brands based on their reputation, management, and investment potential. Then CoreBrand took the 100 brands its polling audience was most familiar with and ranked them by favorability to determine the 10 most respected brands.

Other highlights include Harley-Davidson and Kellogg.

CoreBrand CEO Jim Gregory explained to us why these top brands made the list.

10. Estée Lauder Estée Lauder was the one luxury brand on the list, a feat given a down economy that has forced consumers to prioritise necessities. 'Estée Lauder is a great brand and has been moving up nicely over time,' CoreBrand CEO Jim Gregory said. 9. Colgate-Palmolive Gregory was impressed with how Colgate has weathered the storm of the recession and said the company was poised for a favorability improvement as the economy continues to get better. 'There's pressure on them, but they'll do well as soon as the economy turns around.' 8. Campbell's Campbell's Soup Company faces many of the same bad-economy hurdles as the Colgate, which it just edged out for the No. 8 spot. 'Can they hang in there until the economy rebounds and their brand rebounds?' Gregory asked. 7. Kellogg's The foodstuffs giant checks in at No. 7, continuing what Gregory said has been an upward trend in favorability. 'Kellogg has really moved up in the polls.' 6. Johnson & Johnson Despite a decent spot on the list, J&J's respect numbers have been steadily on the decline since 2007. 'Since Johnson & Johnson has been in the press a lot with product recalls, their familiarity has gone up as favorability has declined,' Gregory said. 'They're doing things to rebuild that corporate brand, and I think that's a good idea.' 5. Bayer Bayer actually netted a higher familiarity score than the American institution Johnson & Johnson, helping the company make a move up the charts Gregory didn't see coming. 'Bayer's familiarity has grown significantly and favorability is holding steady.' 4. Harley-Davidson Vroom, vroom! Ellen Sluder, CoreBrand's director of strategic and business relations, said Harley-Davidson's high spot in the rankings can be attributed to branding done right. 'It's always fun to see Harley-Davidson on top. They are bucking the trend because they are a non-necessity,' she said. 'When you have a strong brand, it can hold you up in tough times.' 1. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo (tied) In a shock result, Pepsi pulled even with its longtime rival atop the poll. CoreBrand CEO Jim Gregory said he was surprised to see Pepsi reach the same favorability score as Coke. 'Coca-Cola is much better known, but both are basically tied for favorability.' Now, Check Out Corporate America's Least Respected Brands More bad press for JC Penney >>

