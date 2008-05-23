Corporate Debt Defaults Explode in 08, Already Exceed Total for 07

28 corporate borrowers have defaulted on $18.9 billion in debt payments so far in 2008, exceeding the 22 defaults recorded for all of last year, says S&P. 27 of the 28 defaults came from U.S. companies. Bloomberg:



Defaults are increasing as the economy nears recession, earnings prospects weaken and financial pressures constrain lending, Diane Vazza, head of S&P global fixed-income research group, said in the report. The U.S. speculative-grade default rate will rise to 4.7 per cent in the next 12 months from a 25- year low of 0.97 per cent at the end of 2007, according to the mean S&P forecast.

“A material risk remains that defaults could be significantly more pronounced and severe, especially if the recession would be deeper and longer than expected,” Vazza wrote in the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.