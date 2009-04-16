Corporate Debt Bombs Exploding

Corporate debt is getting downgraded at a record pace unseen since the height of the Asian financial crisis of 1996. Sam Jones at FT Alphaville lays out some statistics about the rash of downgrades:



17 companies have had their debt been downgraded from investment grade to junk bond status in the past month alone. This is 300 times the historical average of six per months.

So far in 2009, 34 companies have had their debt junked.

That’s $114 billion of rated bonds pushed down into the junk bond market.

“The junk threshold is also critically important because many of the traditional long-only investors in corporate bonds, who might otherwise be a force for stability in the market, may become forced sellers: specific requirements on the percentage of high-yield assets they own may mean freshly junked bonds have to be sold,” Jones explains. “As for the coming months, S&P says 69 issuers (with $250.11bn of debt) are wavering in their angelic status.”

