How Pepsi, Apple And 18 Other Brands Wound Up With The Logos They Have Today

DKumar M

instantShift

This post originally appeared at instantShift. Have you ever wondered how the first Apple logo looked 30 years ago? Did you know Volkswagen was Hitler’s idea?

Do you know how the IBM logo has changed over time? Or where the Mercedes-Benz brand and three-pointed star logo comes from?

Our friends at instantShift researched the evolution of 20 well-known corporate brand logos.

Apple's latest logo emphasises shape over colour

Shell simplified its logo in the 1970s so it would be clearer on faxes

Xerox revamped its logo in 2004 and again in 2008 to get away from the stereotype that it only made photocopiers

BMW's logo has remained relatively unchanged since its founding as an aircraft maker.

Caroline Davidson designed Nike's logo for just $35 in 1971

Canon has seriously simplified its original logo, which was a 1,000-armed Buddhist goddess

Google briefly mimicked Yahoo!'s exclamation mark, but later removed the punctuation

Kodak was the first company to integrate its name and look into a single symbol in 1907

Volkswagen's first logo was drawn by a company employee during an office competition

Mozilla Firefox had to change its original name, Phoenix, due to trademark issues

The Pepsi bottlecap evolved into a globe in 1973

LG was formed when Lucky (a chemical cosmetic company) and Goldstar (a radio manufacturing plant) combined forces

Mercedes-Benz's logo combines Mercedes' original 3-pointed star logo and Benz's laurel wreath logo

The font in General Electric's current logo is not far removed from the lettering in the original version

Nokia's logo has evolved dramatically since it was founded in Finland in 1865

The famous blue oval in Ford's logo was introduced in 1927, the same year as the launch of the Model A car

Wal-Mart has experimented with colours and fonts since its founding in 1962

Some company makeovers are more dramatic than a logo upgrade.

