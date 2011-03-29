How Pepsi, Apple And 18 Other Brands Wound Up With The Logos They Have Today

This post originally appeared at instantShift. Have you ever wondered how the first Apple logo looked 30 years ago? Did you know Volkswagen was Hitler’s idea?
Do you know how the IBM logo has changed over time? Or where the Mercedes-Benz brand and three-pointed star logo comes from?
Our friends at instantShift researched the evolution of 20 well-known corporate brand logos.
Xerox revamped its logo in 2004 and again in 2008 to get away from the stereotype that it only made photocopiers
LG was formed when Lucky (a chemical cosmetic company) and Goldstar (a radio manufacturing plant) combined forces
The font in General Electric's current logo is not far removed from the lettering in the original version
The famous blue oval in Ford's logo was introduced in 1927, the same year as the launch of the Model A car
