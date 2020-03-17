WWE's Wrestlemania 36 will be held in an eerily empty training centre instead of a 70,000-seat stadium thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

Getty/Ethan Miller Paul ‘Triple H” Levesque.

Wrestlemania 36 is now set to take place at an empty WWE Performance Centre on April 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally set to be held in front of 70,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE fans can still stream the show on the WWE Network or by pay-per-view.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wrestlemania 36 had been scheduled to take place in front of more than 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5.

Instead, the WWE’s biggest annual show is now set to be broadcast live from an empty training centre because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” a statement from the organisation early Tuesday said.

“However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania.”

The WWE has already moved its weekly shows, RAW and SmackDown, to its Performance Centre facility without spectators in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease COVID-19.

Screenshot/Twitter John Cena and Bray Wyatt facing off at an empty WWE Performance Centre.

The US has 4,200 confirmed cases of the virus, including 73 deaths.

Matches set to take place at Wrestlemania 36 include The Undertaker versus AJ Styles, John Cena versus “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Goldberg versus Roman Reigns.

WWE is something of an outlier in the sporting world in continuing events at all. Virtually all elite sports, including the NBA, the NHL, and English Premier League soccer have been stopped amid the outbreak, with the fate of the summer’s Olympics uncertain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.