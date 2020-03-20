A 39-year-old coronavirus patient who could hardly breathe posted a stark video from the ICU to warn people who think it won't happen to them

Tara Jane Langston/Facebook Stills from a video made by Tara Jane Langston describing her coronavirus experience.

A 39-year-old coronavirus patient in the UK posted a harrowing video from her hospital bed describing her symptoms. Breathing is now “like having glass in your lungs,” she told the MailOnline.

The outlet said Tara Jane Langston was a healthy gymgoer who had thought the coronavirus issue was overblown.

She said she made the video to warn others who are still not socially distancing.

As of Friday, the UK had reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases and more than 140 deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called for an end to all “nonessential” socialising, but many people have ignored this.

A 39-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, made a harrowing video from her hospital bed in an intensive-care unit as a warning to others.

In the video, which has spread widely on social media, Tara Jane Langston showed viewers the two tubes in her arms and the breathing tube she was using, gasping for breath as she spoke.

Since making the video, she has partially recovered and has been moved out of the ICU, the MailOnline reported on Thursday.

She told the MailOnline that breathing is “like having glass in your lungs.”

Langston, who the MailOnline said was at Hillingdon Hospital in London, said in the video: “If anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me … Because if it gets really bad, then you’re going to end up here.”

She said that even her condition then was “10 times better” than she felt earlier.

As of Friday, the UK had reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases and more than 140 deaths. However, UK authorities are routinely testing only people who are already in the hospital, so the true figure is likely higher.

Langston told the MailOnline that she once thought the coronavirus outbreak was overblown and that she made the video to warn her colleagues from meeting up at an event they had planned.

“I had that attitude before of ‘It’s a load of nonsense, it’s just being all hyped up’ before I got this – I wasn’t one to buy into all the hysteria,” she said. “But then I got the coronavirus, and I never again want to experience anything like it, because it was a deeply unpleasant experience.”

The MailOnline described Langston as a gymgoer and mother of two – and as she is under 70, she is not considered to be at high risk of having a serious case of COVID-19. She said other people she saw in the hospital looked to be around 50 or 60 years old.

Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty Images UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a press conference during the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on citizens to avoid all “nonessential” contact and travel, including socialising in pubs or nightclubs. He said that without these measures, coronavirus cases could double every five or six days.

But without a direct order to close, pubs and other businesses were still packed with people, particularly during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Tuesday, Metro reported on Wednesday.

Langston told the MailOnline: “People have to realise that they need to self-isolate. It’s the only way. Believe me.”

In the video, gasping to speak, she also told smokers to “put the cigarettes down.”

“Because I’m telling you now, you need your f—ing lungs,” she said.

Russell Cheyne/Reuters People celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday, despite the prime minister’s warning to avoid nonessential social contact.

She also said that the hospital was running out of face masks and that she saw one nurse using something that looked like cellophane over her face.

Her husband told the MailOnline that Langston had been doing well since making the video and now needed much less oxygen.

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

