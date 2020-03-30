The English Premier League could be finished with a 92-match 'mega event' where players are isolated for a month in a coronavirus camp and play games almost every day

Getty/SOPA Images The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30.

The English Premier League could be finished by way of a 92-match "mega event" during which players are isolated away from their families in coronavirus "camps."

The Independent reports authorities drafted the idea over the weekend as a potential way to finish the season, which has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest because of the global virus pandemic.

The report says that clubs and their staffs would be quarantined in separate hotels away from their families during June and July, whilst a private hospital may also be set aside and blocked off.

All remaining matches would then be broadcast in a "TV mega-event" with a handful of games shown each day over the summer.

The English Premier League could be finished by way of a 92-match “mega event” during which players are isolated away from their families in coronavirus “camps.”

That’s according to The Independent, which reports that the division’s authorities spent the weekend drafting plans about how to finish the 2019/2020 season, which has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says that clubs and their staffs would be quarantined in separate hotels away from their families during June and July. Media would too be isolated, while a private hospital may also be set aside and blocked off to treat players with injuries, or symptoms of the virus.

All the remaining matches would be broadcast in what is being billed as a “TV mega-event” with a handful of games shown each day over the summer.

Locations for the prospective matches have not yet been detailed, however it is believed they could take place on training ground pitches in either the Midlands region of the UK, or London.

Getty Images Raheem Sterling’s Manchester City are second in the table, well behind Liverpool, but still have a slim chance of winning the league if and when it restarts.

“A cultural event as big as the Premier League returning would be seen as a big step in the return to normality, as well as a psychological boost to the nation,” the report reads.

“There is also the competition’s part in getting the economy moving, especially given the size of the TV event the games would be, driving industries from advertising to gambling.”

The United Kingdom currently has 19,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,228 people have died as a result.

Only one Premier League player, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, has been confirmed as having contracted the virus.

