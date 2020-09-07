US Surgeon General tells states to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1

AP Photo/Hans Pennink Coronavirus vaccine trails are underway.

There are currently three coronavirus vaccine trials undergoing the third phase of testing in the US.

In an ABC News interview on Friday, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said states should prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1, “just in case.”

CDC director Robert Redfield also asked state governments and health departments to waive permit requirements to build distribution sites as early as November, McClatchy reported.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump is pressuring health officials to have a vaccine ready by Election Day, but Adams said an independent board is in charge of the vaccine’s timeline.

“We’ve always said that we are hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or beginning of next year,” Adams said. “That said, it’s not just about having a vaccine that is safe and effective â€” it’s about being ready to distribute it.”

In a letter obtained by McClatchy, CDC director Robert Redfield also asked state governments and health departments to waive permit requirements to build distribution sites as early as November.

“The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program,” Redfield wrote in the August 27 letter.

Out of six potential vaccines being developed in the US, three clinical trials have entered their third phase of testing. US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times that the FDA would consider emergency use authorization or approval before the end of Phase 3 trials.

THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

President Trump, without evidence, has accused the “deep state” of delaying the vaccine until after the 2020 election. Amid reports that Trump is pressuring health officials to have a vaccine ready by Election Day, Adams told ABC News that politics can only do so much to accelerate the process since the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board determines next steps.

“What people need to understand is we have what are called data safety monitoring boards that blind the data, so it won’t be possible to actually move forward unless this independent board thinks that there is good evidence that these vaccines are efficacious,” Adams said.

The coronavirus has infected over 6.2 million Americans and killed over 188,000, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Centre.

