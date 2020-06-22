Inside the US government's $347 million plan to fight the global glass vial shortage ahead of a coronavirus vaccine rollout

Corning Employees of the glass vial manufacturer Corning in upstate New York. Corning signed a $US204 million deal with the US government.

On May 15, President Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed to find a coronavirus vaccine by January 2021 and secure enough for every American.

But, right now, there is a global shortage of the glass vials used to bottle vaccines, which could prevent a global inoculation drive.

Earlier this month Operation Warp Speed approved partnerships worth $US347 million with two American vial makers, SiO2 and Corning, in an attempt to remedy the shortage.

Both companies spoke to Business Insider about their daunting tasks ahead. SiO2 is working to ramp up capacity almost eightfold, while Corning is trying to increase production fourfold.

The production of glass vials has historically been slow and labour-intensive. Experts have warned of Operation Warp Speed’s focus on speed and fear of “steps being skipped.”

The US government is pouring $US347 million into two American vial makers so they can ramp up production and avoid global shortages ahead of a coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Last month, experts told Business Insider of a dearth in the glass vials used to bottle vaccines, which could delay a global vaccine rollout even when one is approved. Bill Gates and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot are among those sounding the alarm.

Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), also said in a whistleblower complaint that he warned the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of a “critical shortage” of glass vials.

Operation Warp Speed

As the dust from the complaint settled, the White House launched Operation Warp Speed (OWS) on May 15.

It’s a public-private partnership run by several government departments, including HHS, BARDA, the Defence Department, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health.

Its aim is to find, make, and distribute a vaccine in the US by January 2021.

OWS has a budget of $US10 billion from the federal government, which officials have since invested in the private sector.

Finding an actual vaccine has drawn most of the funding, but one key problem remains: how to overcome the vial shortage?

Corning A line of Corning’s Valor glass vaccine vials.

In an attempt to solve it, BARDA and the Pentagon signed contracts – approved by OWS – worth $US347 million in early June with Corning and SiO2, two US-based vial makers, so they could ramp up production.

The contracts represent just under 3.5% of Operation Warp Speed’s $US10 billion budget.

“The federal government expects domestic surge capacity for vials over the next three years,” a HHS spokesperson told Business Insider, adding that both companies “have a performance period of three years with potential options extending out the agreement to ten years.”

The HHS said targets and specific deadlines under the contracts are confidential.

However, Business Insider spoke with both companies, which laid out the scale of the task ahead of them.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Dr Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, announces the project at a White House press conference on May 15, 2020.

SiO2 ‘scaling like hell’

SiO2, which signed a $US143 million partnership with BARDA, has been asked to ramp up production of its 10 ml vials more than eightfold.

“BARDA said: ‘Hey, we have an issue with glass shortage,'” Lawrence Ganti, chief business owner of SiO2, told Business Insider. “And we explained, if we have money and resources we can ramp up in three to four months.”

Before the coronavirus outbreak, SiO2 had capacity to make 14 million of its 10 ml vials a year.

The BARDA contract has mandated it to scale up capacity to make 40 million in June, 80 million in September, and 120 million in November.

“We are scaling like hell,” Ganti said.

It’s not clear whether it has hit its 40 million target yet.

SiO2 A view of the 165,000 square-foot SiO2 manufacturing plant in Auburn, Alabama.

BARDA is keeping a close watch on SiO2’s work and is tracking its progress on a Microsoft Excel document with 590 rows of targets, Ganti said.

SiO2 is also hiring 200 staff – doubling its workforce – to meet the increased demand for work.

“Every dollar is accounted for. It’s been earmarked, it’s not like we can say: ‘Woohoo, let’s have a party.’ As you can imagine, the government wants to see where it’s going,” he said.

“We have very strict milestones,” Ganti said.

Corning tasked to increase capacity tenfold



Corning, whose Pyrex glass was used to bottle polio vaccines in the 1950s, signed a $US204 million deal to create more of its “Valor” glass vials for the government.

“Valor” glass is more durable than other glasses used to bottle vaccines, according to Corning, meaning it can help minimise delivery delays caused by breakages.

BARDA has tasked Corning to increase capacity for this glass by ten times over the next three years.

University of Maryland A volunteer receives an experimental vaccination for the coronavirus in a clinical trial at the University of Maryland’s medical school.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Corning had the capacity to manufacture “millions of vials per month,” but is now “ramping aggressively” in light of the BARDA deal, spokeswoman Gabrielle Bailey told Business Insider.

“By the end of 2020, we’re targeting an annual capacity increase of three to four times our existing,” Bailey said.

Ronald Verkleeren, senior VP and general manager of Corning’s life sciences division, declined to give exact figures for Corning’s current or planned stock, but told Business Insider BARDA wants “sufficient capacity to handle certainly the needs of the US market.”

Verkleeren also confirmed that, during the early stages of the pandemic, concerns over a shortage were warranted.

“Glass production is a fairly capital-intensive process by its nature, so manufacturers of glass weren’t sitting around with a lot of empty vial capacity,” he said.

“We are seeing more orders and more interest in our product, and I would say that is probably related to the overall economics of the supply chain.”

SiO2 A view of a glass-plastic hybrid vial made by SiO2.

An ‘insurmountable’ task

SiO2 and Corning are faced with ambitious goals, and whether or not they can fulfil them in record time remains to be seen.

The production of glass vials has historically been slow and labour-intensive.

“They take months to manufacture and the world has only created a capacity for what it uses for everyday treatments, so there is no surge capacity,” Marc Koska, the inventor of a self-destructing syringe that helped reduce HIV transmission, said in March.

Experts have previously doubted the ability to ramp up vial production in time for a coronavirus vaccine rollout, with one calling the manufacturing work “insurmountable.”

Prashant Yadav, a healthcare supply chain expert at the Centre for Global Development, told Business Insider last month that to scale up production, vial maker employees would effectively have to work “the same way as the scientists, 20 hours a day, to make more vials and increase capacity.”

BARDA left out companies already equipped to meet demand

Corning and SiO2 are by no means the world’s largest vial makers, but – as is vital for the US government – are based in America.

Other major vial makers, like the German firm Schott AG, were not approached by BARDA.

Dr. Frank Heinricht, Schott’s chairman, told Business Insider the US government had taken the vials industry by surprise when it tasked two relatively left-field firms to scale up production, when other firms like Schott, Germany’s Gerresheimer, and Italy’s Stevanato Group were already equipped to meet demand.

“We have been very much surprised by this reaction from the government,” he said.

He added that the timelines given to Corning and SiO2 seem unrealistically short, given the scale of the task ahead.

“It will take, from today’s perspective, maybe 18 months before the capacity is up,” he said, referring to vial production levels.

Schott AG A vial made with borosilicate glass by Schott AG.

Schott is currently working on several active orders from its clients, each asking for between ten to 30 million vials, he said. He declined to name Schott’s clients or say how many orders the company is fielding.

Schott is also boosting capacity by 35% in light of the need for a coronavirus vaccine, Heinricht said.

When asked about the US government signing contracts with just two vial makers, a HHS spokesperson told Business Insider it would “welcome additional proposals” from other companies.

Other glass vial makers have also seen increased demand in recent months. The California-based Argonaut Manufacturing Services told Business Insider it had seen a “tightening of the supply chain in general and for glass.”

Schott AG Vials made with borosilicate glass by Schott AG.

‘Steps being skipped’

As the name suggests, Operation Warp Speed is focused on accelerating timelines. The name was derived from a fictional method of space travel popularised in “Star Trek.”

However, very little is known about how OWS operates.

When asked about OWS’s work at a Senate Armed Service Committee hearing last week, Gen. Gustave Perna remained vague, saying at one point: “Both industry and our government’s supporting agencies, resourcing and execution processes must also move at Warp Speed for success; I will have to ensure that our collective bureaucracies do not distract us from Winning!”

But critics say this message could be detrimental because it implies safety is being overlooked. The anti-vaxxer movement is already seizing on this message to claim a coronavirus vaccine may be dangerous.

“It makes people think there are steps being skipped,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Centre and professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN.

“The way they are messaging it is a little frightening because they make a point of saying how quickly it is being done.”

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, also told CNN: “The way the message is coming out of Operation Warp Speed creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it is enabling the anti-vaccine movement.”

China Daily CDIC/Reuters Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the ICU of a designated hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6, 2020.

It is not yet known which vaccine will fill the SiO2 and Corning’s vials.

It will likely be one of the five potential vaccines supported by BARDA, which are associated with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, and Pfizer.

SiO2’s Ganti told Business Insider it is working with Moderna and three other drugmakers that are developing coronavirus vaccine candidates, but declined to name the three other companies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US epidemiologist, said on June 2 that he believes a vaccine will be ready to for mass production by December.



Mark Lennihan/AP Photo Men wearing face masks walk through a rain storm in New York City’s Times Square.

‘For the greater good’

Both Corning and SiO2 said the traditionally competitive mindset in the industry has gone out the window during the coronavirus pandemic, given its levelling effects.

Verkleeren, from Corning, told Business Insider: “I think everybody is looking at it, by and large, for the greater good. We have a global crisis so let’s do something to help. It’s not like there’s some kind of vicious rivalry.”

SiO2’s Ganti also told Business Insider of his employees: “There’s a buzz, there’s a lot of excitement. On one hand, it’s more hours, it’s more work, but they feel good that they’re working for the common good.”

