US Navy sailors aboard French aircraft carrier hit hard by coronavirus have tested positive for the virus

Two of four US Navy sailors assigned to the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy announced Wednesday.

All four sailors, who are taking part in the Personnel Exchange Program, are in quarantine, defence officials told CNN, which first reported the story.

As of last Friday, there were at least 50 cases aboard the French aircraft carrier, which returned to its home port earlier than expected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Two US Navy sailors assigned to the coronavirus-stricken French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the virus, the Navy said Wednesday.

“Two of four US Sailors assigned to the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving excellent host nation medical care at French facilities,” the Navy said in a statement.

All four of the US Navy sailors are currently in quarantine, defence officials told CNN, which first reported the story.

The French Armed Forces Ministry announced last Friday that 50 sailors out of 66 tested aboard the Charles de Gaulle had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The carrier has 1,760 personnel on board.

One day prior to the announcement, three sailors had been evacuated and transported to a military hospital. The French carrier returned to its home port of Toulon on Sunday, April 12, earlier than expected.

The US Navy personnel assigned to the Charles de Gaulle are part of the Personnel Exchange Program, which integrates US sailors into the ship crews of ally and partner nations to strengthen relationships and interoperability.

“We are working closely with our NATO Ally to fight against the virus and we are confident that our Sailors are in good hands,” the Navy said Wednesday.

News of infections among US sailors aboard the French carrier come as the Navy continues its battle a coronavirus outbreak aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, a massive ship currently sidelined in Guam.

According to the latest Navy update, 615 sailors aboard the carrier have tested positive for the virus. Five sailors are in the hospital, with one in intensive care “for increased observation due to shortness of breath.”

Earlier this week, a USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who had been placed in the ICU died of related complications after testing positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks prior.

The US Navy presently has around 90 ships deployed around the world. The USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to the Pentagon, is the only one with coronavirus cases on board. As of Wednesday, 4,046 sailors aboard the carrier had been evacuated ashore.

