The US will ban foreigners who have been to China within the past 14 days, and will quarantine some returning Americans

VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images) File photo: Travellers in Hong Kong wearing face masks as a precautionary measure to protect coronavirus.

Due to a coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, the US will temporarily bar foreign nationals who have been in China within the previous 14 days, the Trump administration announced Friday.

US citizens and permanent residents who have recently travelled to China’s Hubei province will be screened on arrival and may be subject to quarantine.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Trump administration said on Friday that it would temporarily bar foreigners from entering the US if they had been to China within the past 14 days.

The action will effectively prevent any foreign national who has been to China within the last two weeks from entering the country, with exceptions made for immediately family of American citizens and permanent residents.

US citizens returning home who have been to the Hubei province of China within the prior 14 days will be quarantined for up to two weeks, the Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a briefing.

Those who have recently travelled to other parts of China will be subject to “proactive entry health screening” and up to two weeks of “monitored self-quarantine to ensure they have not contracted the virus and do not pose a public health risk,” Azar said.

The rules are scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2.

“The American public can be assured the full weight of the US government is working to safeguard the health and safety of the American people,” Azar said.

The US will also funnel flights from China through just seven airports: New York’s JFK, Atlanta, Seattle, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago.

US airlines have all suspended service to China amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus. However, Chinese airlines are continuing to fly to the US, and connections through other countries in Asia remain an option for travellers between American and Chinese cities.

The city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, and the larger Hubei province, have been quarantined by Chinese officials since earlier this month.

Travel between China and the US has dropped significantly since the Hubei quarantine began.

“Since the Chinese have locked down the Hubei province, travel from China to the US as of yesterday had dropped by close to 12%,” Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Service, said during the briefing. “Travel from US to China had dropped by well more than 50%.”

US health officials began screening arriving passengers at several airports in January; however, according to Robert Redfield, director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, screening was not full reliable.

“We’ve seen people who had a detectable virus, then they didn’t have a detectable virus, and then three days later they had a detectable virus,” Redfield said. “We don’t know the natural history of how this virus is secreted.

Redfield said that he expected cases to appear in the US despite the travel ban.

“We are going to see additional cases in this country. We’ve already seen, in the six case we defined – a number of them came in asymptomatic.”

Earlier on Friday, the CDC issued a mandatory quarantine order to nearly 200 Americans who were evacuated from China this week. It was the first CDC quarantine in more than 50 years.

The coronavirus has sickened nearly 10,000 people and killed at least 213. It has spread to at least 22 countries, including the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.