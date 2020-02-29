US stores start running low on masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and more amid growing fears of coronavirus

Hayley Peterson
Hayley Peterson/Business InsiderA Kroger store in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday.
  • US consumers appear to be stocking up on food and medical supplies.
  • US sales of hand sanitizer soared 428% in the week ending January 25 compared with the same period last year, according to Nielsen data.
US stores are starting to run low on some goods as the threat of the coronavirus grows.

We’ve seen this pattern play out in China and Italy in recent weeks as people rush to stock up on essentials in response to surges in reported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s what people are seeing at stores across the US.

Fears over the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19, have led to massive spikes in the sales of certain goods.

Face masks have seen the biggest increase in sales, which has prompted global shortages.

Sales increases began appearing in January. US sales of medical masks soared 428% in the week ending January 25 compared with the same week a year ago, according to Nielsen data.

The surge in sales has resulted in complete outages of masks at stores across the US.

Many Home Depot stores have posted signs limiting customers to 10 masks per purchase.

While face masks are flying off shelves, no health organisations are recommending that healthy people wear surgical masks or N95 respirator masks.

Health officials are instead encouraging people to avoid the risk of infection by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly.

Officials have also said that healthy people buying masks could worsen shortages and leave medical professionals without appropriate gear.

As a person pointed out on Twitter, the shortages could also leave workers in other professions — such as construction — exposed to harmful substances.

In addition to medical masks, consumers are also stocking up on hand sanitizer, thermometers, oat milk, and toilet paper.

Claudius Senst/Business InsiderA Whole Foods store in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

In the week ending January 25, thermometer sales rose 43%, and oat-milk sales rose 440% compared with last year.

Cold and flu medicines are also running low in some areas, according to posts on social media.

As retailers are hit with surges in the sales of some products, they are simultaneously trying to manage supply-chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Hayley Peterson/Business InsiderA Kroger store in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday.

These disruptions include the closures of some factories and offices in areas hard hit by the virus.

“Retailers, more than other industries, will experience widespread impact on supply chains,” Shanton Wilcox, the US manufacturing lead at PA Consulting, said.

Some people may be stocking up on goods in anticipation of problems around supply-chain disruptions.

Others may be stocking up in the event that coronavirus cases spread in their communities and they want to avoid going to public places where they could risk infection.

But don’t panic: So far, there are no signs of widespread food shortages in the US.

Some people have reported seeing low inventories of canned foods, rice, and bottled water.

But overall, grocery and convenience stores appear pretty well-stocked for now.

That could change if the risk of coronavirus continues to grow in the US and people grow increasingly fearful.

“Our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It’s fear, rumours and stigma,” World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“Most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases,” he said. “We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities.”

