The UK government is set to tell people to wear face masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus

The UK government is set to tell Brits to wear masks outside the house, according to reports.

UK scientists met Tuesday and reportedly agreed that Brits should wear masks at work and on public transport.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has so far opted against instructing people to wear masks.

There are concerns in the UK that the country is already running out of masks and other personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The UK government is reportedly preparing to tell people to wear face masks in public to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has resisted calls to recommend the public use of face masks, saying its use as a mitigation strategy is not fully supported by scientific evidence.

UK scientists met Tuesday to discuss the matter, however, and are now set to tell the government that people should wear masks and face coverings at work and on public transport with the goal of stopping carriers from passing it to others, The Sun reports.

The Sun said the UK scientists advising the government – known collectively as SAGE – had come to believe that masks and coverings could help stop asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus from passing it to other people.

While certain types of masks – which are meant to be replaced frequently – were always considered crucial for healthcare workers, the World Health Organisation’s original position was that there was no evidence to suggest public use of face masks would help stop the coronavirus’ spread in a meaningful way. WHO has since said, however, that masks could keep people from passing the virus to others, though they could not stop the wearers from catching the deadly virus.

Other countries have U-turned on the question of whether their citizens should wear masks.

After originally saying there was no evidence to justify masks’ use, France’s Academy Of Medicine earlier this month issued new instructions to French people to wear masks whenever leaving their homes.

The Sun said Johnson’s government was set to advise people that they could wear coverings other than the masks used by National Health Service staff, such as scarves and homemade masks.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes amid warnings that the UK is already running out of masks and other safety equipment, known as PPE, to provide for doctors, nurses, and other staff working in the NHS.

The Financial Times reported this week that figures in the PPE industry said they would not be able to cope with a change in government advice leading to the general public seeking face masks.

Sam Gompels, the owner of the PPE distributor HealthCare, told the Financial Times there was “absolutely no way” the PPE market would be able to meet an increased demand of safety equipment.

The UK government’s system for procuring PPE like masks from manufacturers has also been heavily criticised.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday that a supplier based in Liverpool last month offered the Department of Health & Social Care 10 million face masks to provide to NHS staff. However, the department was too slow to respond to offer, meaning the masks were sold to other countries like Germany.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the UK government missed opportunities to secure 16 million masks over the last four weeks.

