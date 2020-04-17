The UK's coronavirus lockdown will continue for another 3 weeks

Reuters

The UK’s coronavirus lockdown will continue for at least another 3 weeks.

First Minister Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that all current restrictions will be extended until early May.

This means British people will continue to be barred from leaving their homes apart from a limited number of essential activities.

The vast majority of businesses will also continue to be closed.

Raab set out five new tests for relaxing the lockdown next month.

The UK’s lockdown will continue for at least another three weeks, Boris Johnson’s government has announced.

Other European countries have already begun to wind back their lockdown measures as the number of new coronavirus cases flatten across the continent.

However, the UK’s First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on Thursday, April 16, said that the country’s current strict social distancing measures introduced last month must be extended at least until early May.

Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Johnson while he recovers from the virus, said any attempt to lift current rules would lead to a significant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths.

“The very clear advice we’ve received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus,” he told a Downing Street press conference on Thursday afternoon.

He added: “That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths. It would undo the progress that we’ve made to date, and as a result, would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures.”

“Based on this advice, which we very carefully considered, the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least three weeks.”

He called on Brits to remain “patient,” adding that “this is not the moment to give the coronavirus a second chance.”

Dominic Raab: ‘We’ve lost too many loved ones… to ease up now’

"We've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones… to ease up now" Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says relaxing measures now would risk a second lockdown Latest: https://t.co/e6qwBZVIDf pic.twitter.com/qIvzeKrT21 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 16, 2020

Johnson’s government introduced the lockdown on March 23 as the COVID-19 virus spread across the country.

Under the rules, Brits are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, while the vast majority of businesses have been closed. There is also a ban on public gatherings of more than two people unless they live together.

Raab set out five tests that must be met before the current lockdown measures can be dropped.

The UK “must be able to protect the NHS’s ability to cope.” There must be “a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates” Official data must show “that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.” Testing and NHS protective capacity must be able to meet future demand after restrictions are lifted. Any lifting of restrictions must not “risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS.”

The current lockdown measures have led to a dramatic drop in the number of people using both public transport and vehicles and an apparent flattening in the number of new cases.

In the government’s press conference on Wednesday, April 15, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean said there was clear evidence showing a “flattened curve” in the number of new cases of the COVID-19 virus

The Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Whitty said that “we [the UK] are probably reaching the peak overall.”

However, with the UK’s death toll continuing to rise – 13,729 have died as of Thursday – one scientific adviser to the government, Sir Jeremy Farrar, warned earlier this week that the UK could become “one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe” for the coronavirus.

The UK’s former chief scientific adviser Professor David King this week also criticised the UK government’s slow response to the crisis.

“Why we didn’t respond so much sooner once this epidemic broke out in China, I simply don’t know,” Sir David, who advised the UK government between 2000 and 2007, said.

“And I say this because, in 2006, we published a report on actions needed to deal with a pandemic and in that report, we showed that if an outbreak occurred of any new virus of this kind, anywhere in the world, within three months, due to air travel, it would be everywhere in the world and that, of course, is what has happened – and it seems that we were unprepared and we didn’t take action.”

