UEFA has suspended Euro 2020 by a whole year because of the coronavirus pandemic

Euro 2020, the premier international football in Europe has been cancelled, and will instead be held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA confirmed Tuesday that the tournament won’t be held this year, and delayed it a full year, saying it will now be held in June and July 2021.

The competition is the first European Championship to be held across multiple countries, with matches venues including Spain, the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and Ireland.

The tournament, which features 24 of Europe’s top soccer nations, was set to be held across 12 different countries between June 12 and July 12.

UEFA, Europe’s football authority, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the tournament will be delayed until 2021.

“UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year,” it said.

“The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches.

