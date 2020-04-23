TSA employees have contracted COVID-19 at 58 airports in the US despite few travellers

- Transportation Security Administration employees are continuing to contract the COVID-19 virus despite record low traffic numbers at the nation’s airports.
- New York metropolitan area airports have been hit the hardest, with JFK, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia in the top three spots for affected employees.
- As few as nearly 87,000 travellers have passed through checkpoints in late-March and April as the novel coronavirus has crippled the desire and ability to travel.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The US Transportation Security Administration has a problem.
According to the agency’s website, nearly 475 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 illness associated with the novel coronavirus as of April 22, with less than 100 recovering so far. High-trafficked airports in major cities have seen the most cases among the federal officers, especially in regions where outbreaks have occurred.
At the same time, however, the TSA is also reporting that passenger numbers are at their lowest points in years as more and more would-be travellers are choosing to stay at home, leaving the nation’s airports largely empty. So far, the lowest traffic day, April 14 saw the total numbers of passengers passing through checkpoints drop to 87,534, down around 15,000 from the day prior and over 2,121,000 from the same day in 2019.
Airlines have largely cut their daily flight schedules in response to the virus’ decimation of the travel industry but provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act have required airlines that are receiving aid to continue flying certain flights to maintain national connectivity. Non-essential leisure travel, however, has largely ceased thanks to mandatory quarantines and stay at home orders.
Take a look at which airports have been affected most by the deadly virus that has taken the lives of four TSA employees.
John F. Kennedy International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 98
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 18
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184
Newark Liberty International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 48
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510
New York’s LaGuardia Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 29
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 18
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 97,236
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 27
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184
Miami International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 18
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 20
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 99,344
Denver International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 17
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 8
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 94,931
Boston’s Logan International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 16
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 14
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023
Orlando International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 14
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 12
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 18
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 779,631
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 12
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085
Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 12
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 4
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 118,302
Los Angeles International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 10
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310
Nashville International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 9
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018
Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 6
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029
Philadelphia International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 6
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 6
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 5
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234
Washington Dulles International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 5
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085
Indianapolis International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 5
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 7
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 97,130
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 5
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 11
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,702,686
Boise Air Terminal
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 4
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 29
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 180,002
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 4
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 12
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,788,456
Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 4
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 20
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 593,167
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 4
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 31
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 146,348
Long Island MacArthur Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 3
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234
Jackson Hole Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 3
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234
Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 3
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184
San Diego International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 3
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 2
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 124,021
Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 18
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 779,631
Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 12
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,788,456
Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 19
- Number of total passengers on last work day: March 19
Norfolk International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029
Everett, Washington’s Paine Field
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023
San Francisco International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644
Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 9
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 104,090
Toledo Express Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310
Tampa International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 2
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 8
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 94,931
Walla Walla Regional Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018
Hartford’s Bradley International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184
Buffalo Niagara International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 14
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,485,553
Spokane International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023
Central Nebraska Regional Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510
Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 31
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 146,348
Imperial County Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 26
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 203,858
Jacksonville International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644
Chicago Midway International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 2
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 124,021
Missoula International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018
Montrose Regional Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 16
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,257,823
Ontario International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644
Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: Unknown
- Number of total passengers on last work day: Unknown
Providence’s Theodore Francis Green State Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 19
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 620,883
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018
Orlando Sanford International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310
San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234
Salt Lake City International Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018
John Wayne-Orange County Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 23
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 331,431
St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport
- caption
- Cases as of April 22: 1
- Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 13
- Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,714,372
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.