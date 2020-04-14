One month after Trump declared a national emergency, here are 6 major promises the president made that he hasn't fulfilled

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters President Donald Trump reads from prepared remarks at the start of the daily coronavirus task force briefing as Vice President Mike Pence listens at the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2020.

As President Donald Trump repeatedly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus crisis, he also made a host of promises about the federal government’s planned response that he has since broken.

And several of the promises Trump made when he announced a national emergency to combat the coronavirus on March 13 haven’t been fulfilled one month later, according to an NPR investigation.

These promises include implementing drive-thru coronavirus testing in partnership with the private sector, facilitating home testing, working with Google to build a website for coronavirus screening, and stocking the US Strategic Reserve with crude oil.

When President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, he made a series of promises about the federal government’s planned response that have not been fulfilled one month later, according to an NPR investigation.

Since then, the number of coronavirus infections in the US has skyrocketed from about 1,700 to more than 560,000. The number of deaths has grown from 40 to nearly 23,000.

Here are some of the promises Trump made that he hasn’t followed through on.

A national shortage of tests

What Trump said on March 6: “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test … They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful.” He added later that day, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

The reality: This was a false statement on March 6 and it has remained untrue since then. Due to a national testing shortage, testing for the virus is largely limited to those showing symptoms and healthcare workers at a high risk of contracting the virus.

A shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE)

What Trump said on March 28: “We’re going to have plenty” of ventilators, the life-saving breathing-assistance machines, to deal with the crisis.

The reality: States across the country are facing shortages of ventilators. On March 30, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials told House lawmakers that the shortage in the machines would likely worsen as the country reaches its peak in infections.

Just 8 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

What Trump said on March 13: “We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public health professionals.”

The reality: As of April 13, there are just 8 drive-thru testing facilities across the country. Walmart has opened two testing sites, Walgreens has opened another two, and CVS is operating four sites, NPR found.

A target spokesperson told NPR that the company has “no formal partnership with the federal government” and is waiting for the government to “activate” their efforts.

No at-home COVID-19 testing

What was said on March 13: Bruce Greenstein, executive vice president of home healthcare company LHC Group, announced at the March 13 press briefing that his company would partner with the federal government to offer at-home testing.

“For Americans that can’t get to a test site or live in rural areas far away from a retail establishment, we’re here to help and to partner with our hospitals and physicians, as well as the people we have here today that will be doing testing around the country,” Greenstein said.

The reality: Greenstein told NPR that the company hasn’t yet implemented any in-home testing, but that it would start working with a New Orleans hospital to do so “as soon as next week.”

No Google-engineered website for COVID-19 screening

What Trump said on March 13: “Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location … Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They have made tremendous progress.”

The reality: Just hours after Trump claimed that Google was building a website to help Americans determine whether they need to be tested and then direct them to the closest testing site, Google issued a statement saying this was not true.

Instead, a pilot website only for California was developed by Verily, a company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The website, Project Baseline, is now only available to people who live in five counties in California.

At the same time, health-insurance company Oscar Health, which is closely tied to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, built a website designed to do what Trump promised the Google site would do. Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, is a co-founder and investor in Oscar, which prompted legal experts to point out that the project might violate ethics laws.

The Oscar project was later shut down.

No new oil for the US strategic reserve

What Trump said on March 13: “Based on the price of oil, I’ve also instructed the Secretary of Energy to purchase, at a very good price, large quantities of crude oil for storage in the U.S. Strategic Reserve. We’re going to fill it right up to the top, saving the American taxpayer billions and billions of dollars, helping our oil industry.”

The reality: Congress is required to sign off on government funding to purchase crude oil, and it has refused to do so.

