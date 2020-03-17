Trump said the US is hoping to 'hold the death down' from coronavirus to a level that lets things go back to normal by July or August

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington.

It could take until July or August for life to get back to normal in terms of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

“It seems to me if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that’s much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August,” Trump said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’s top expert on infectious disease, later said that the current restrictions could be lifted sooner, but the trajectory of the outbreak could go until July.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious disease, later clarified that the current trajectory of the outbreak could last until July, but that current guidelines and restrictions may not last that long.

Trump, who declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency last week, has faced widespread criticism over his response to virus thus far. The US is far behind the rest of the world in terms of testing for the novel coronavirus, which makes it difficult to grasp the full extent of the outbreak within its borders. Trump has also repeatedly spread disinformation or contradicted his own public health experts in his remarks on the virus.

The president’s remarks on Monday came as major cities across the US took drastic steps in an effort to quell the spread of coronavirus, including closing down bars and restaurants as well as public schools.

Over 3,700 people in the US have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and at least 71 have died.

