Trump says it's 'unnecessary' to postpone primary elections shortly after discouraging gatherings of more than 10 people

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thinks it’s “unnecessary” to postpone primary elections in the US amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The remark was at odds with his earlier directive that Americans avoid gatherings with more than ten people.

Ohio filed a lawsuit Monday to delay its primary election until June 2 and cancel in-person voting. Earlier, Georgia and Louisiana also postponed their respective primaries.

“Postponing elections is not a very good thing,” the president said at a White House news briefing to update the public on the situation. “I think postponing is unnecessary.”

Trump’s remarks were at odds with new guidelines he announced earlier in the press conference on Monday that recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The White House also recommends that Americans immediately begin homeschooling their children, avoiding nonessential travel, and avoiding bars and restaurants.

The guidelines aren’t mandatory, but they come as many cities and states close nonessential businesses such as theatres, bars, and gyms, require restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout, and prohibit large gatherings. Various states have also closed public schools.

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it,” Trump said, adding that “each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus.”

Ohio on Monday filed a lawsuit to delay its primary election, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, until June 2. The governor also recommended cancelling in-person voting in the state. Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are also set to hold primaries on Tuesday, and officials in the latter two indicated they plan to move ahead as scheduled.

Georgia and Louisiana have postponed their respective primary elections.

The World Health Organisation classified the novel coronavirus as a pandemic last week. To date, the disease has infected more than 181,000 people around the world and killed 7,113.

The Trump administration has been widely criticised for what critics say has been an inadequate response to a rapidly spreading pandemic. Trump declared a national emergency on Friday after weeks of downplaying the risks of the public-health crisis.

On Monday, the president raised eyebrows when he told the governors of several states during a conference call that they were responsible for obtaining vital equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment – try getting it yourselves,” Trump told the governors during a phone call,The New York Times reported. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Points of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

The Times reported that Trump’s directive took some of the governors by surprise given that states are already working overtime to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and are hoping for more federal aid.

