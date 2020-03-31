Trump tried to flex by asking a reporter about the population of Seoul. Then he got it wrong by 28 million.

Ahn Young-joon/AP South Korean protesters stage a rally to oppose a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea on November 1, 2017.

To evade a reporter’s question on the United States’ coronavirus testing capabilities, President Donald Trump tried to flex with a fun fact.

“I know South Korea better than anybody,” Trump said when responding to the question from PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor. “It’s a very tight – do you know how many people are in Seoul? Do you know how big the city of Seoul is? 38 million people. That’s bigger than anything we have.”

Seoul-proper – officially known as the Seoul Special City – has a population of around 10 million, according to the city government’s English language website.

The greater metropolitan area clocks in at around 25 million, still far from Trump’s estimate of 38 million – which is actually around the estimated population of the Greater Tokyo Area.

Here's Trump lecturing Yamiche that "38 million people" live in Seoul, South Korea. The actual population of Seoul is 9.8 million. pic.twitter.com/Lu1jY3sJ9J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Seoul-proper – or the Seoul Special City, as it’s officially known – only has a population of 10 million, according to the city government’s English language website.

The greater metropolitan area is the second-largest in the world at around 25 million.

The Greater Tokyo Area, which has the largest, is approximately 38 million.

