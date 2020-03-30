Trump spent weeks downplaying the coronavirus — but now thinks keeping US deaths under 100,000 would be 'a very good job'

Screenshot/White House President Donald Trump at the White House on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has radically changed his assessment of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Trump previously said he hoped to be able to ease social distancing as early as March 30, later revised to Easter, which falls around mid-April.

Instead, on Sunday he extended federal social-distancing guidelines until April 30 and said he expected a death toll in the US beyond 100,000.

Even that figure, he said, would mean he and his allies had “done a very good job.”

President Donald Trump spent the early phase of the coronavirus outbreak in the US downplaying its likely impact – but has now changed his stance abruptly and expects many thousands of American deaths.

In a press conference on Sunday, Trump sought to set new parameters for what would constitute a successful handling of the virus, saying that 100,000 or fewer deaths in the US would constitute a “very good job.”

About a month ago, on February 26, he predicted that in a matter of days the total number of coronavirus cases in the US would be “close to zero.” Instead, the US now has the most confirmed cases of any nation.

Here are the daily new case numbers in the US:

More recently, Trump had spoken of easing restrictions and reopening the US economy by Easter, around mid-April, alarming public-health officials who’ve warned that halting measures too soon would worsen the outbreak.

But in Sunday’s briefing, Trump gave up on his aim of an Easter renewal. Instead he extended federal social-distancing guidelines until the end of April, an apparent concession to warnings from health experts.

He was also franker than ever about the likely number of deaths.

President Donald Trump extends current social distancing guidelines for Americans until April 30 as his administration expects more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak. Follow the latest news on coronavirus with our live blog: https://t.co/cEBwkoEQ5P pic.twitter.com/Ppx4eqoEw6 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 30, 2020

He said “2.2 million people would have died if we didn’t do what we are doing.”

The figure matches predictions from scientists at Imperial College London, whose work has guided several governments in their response to the virus.

Trump said if the US could limit the number of deaths to 100,000 – which he called “a horrible number” – or perhaps less, then “we all, all together have done a very good job.”

Trump only five days ago floated Easter as a time line for reopening swaths of the US economy because, he said, it’s a “beautiful time.”

Even that was a setback from initial hopes to end restrictions by March 30 after just 15 days of distancing.

On Fox News, allies of the president have even claimed older Americans should be willing to shoulder the risk of infection to preserve US economy.

As the numbers of infections and deaths have continued to climb sharply in the US, Trump on Sunday said the Easter date for reopening the economy was only ever “aspirational.”

Trump’s projection of 100,000 deaths from the illness was backed Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

“I think it’s entirely conceivable that if we do not mitigate to the extent we are trying to do, is that you could reach that number,” Fauci said at the White House news conference.

Fauci is said to have been among officials who have been urging Trump not to lift quarantine restrictions too early, and he has publicly insisted that any decisions on lifting mass quarantine must be guided by data.

Trump appears to have been shaken from his optimism not just by data and advice from public-health professionals but by images broadcast over the weekend showing body bags being lined up in a hospital in Queens, New York – the borough where he was born and grew up.

“I’ve been watching that for the last week on television,” he said. “Body bags all over, in hallways.”

“I’ve been watching them bring in trailer trucks, freezer trucks, they’re freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them,” he added. “This is essentially in my community, in Queens – Queens, New York. I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before.”

