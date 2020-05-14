The unprecedented suspension of an 82-year-old road safety law for truck drivers will continue until June 14

Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A truck driver protest along in Washington D.C. near the White House on May 2, 2020.

A decades-old and much disliked safety law governing America’s 1.9 million truck drivers will remain suspended for emergency freight transportation until June 14.

The hours-of-service law, as it’s called, mandates how many hours a truck driver may work.

The original suspension was declared on March 13.

It’s the first time since 1938, when the law was put in place, that the hours-of-service law has been lifted on a national level.

On March 13, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said that truck drivers who are moving goods “in support of emergency relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks” will temporarily not have to follow the hours-of-service laws, which mandate how many hours a truck driver may work. The declaration has since been extended and expanded twice.

Around 70% of the nation’s goods by weight is moved by a truck – so efforts ensuring that they can get to your local grocery store or hospital ramp up in times of crisis.

“Everything from the fuel you put in your vehicle to consumables in your home all get put in play because of a truck driver,” Tampa-based truck driver Dennis Felix-Shannon previously told Business Insider.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Truck driver Juan Giraldo poses for a photo in Wilmington, California, in April.

In its current edition, HOS requires truck drivers to drive only 11 hours within a 14-hour work period. They must then log 10 hours of “off duty” time. The safety law, which is aimed at eliminating exhausted truck drivers from the nation’s highways so they do not endanger others, is disliked by many drivers. Some say the strict regulations actually disrupt their sleep schedule and make them more likely to drive tired.

According to the FMCSA’s May 13 declaration, which can be read here for more details, here are the types of loads that are exempt from HOS laws:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of the coronavirus Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of the coronavirus, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants Food, paper products, and other groceries Raw materials – like paper, plastic or alcohol – that would be used to produce food, paper products, medical supplies, and other essential goods Fuel Liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems Equipment, supplies, and people necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities Federal, state, or local authorities, or professionals necessary to establish medical or emergency centres

Why are people on the list of “loads”? The emergency declaration, and the 82-year-old safety law, covers bus drivers, too.

Are you a truck driver with an interesting story on how the coronavirus has affected you? Email [email protected].

