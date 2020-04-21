Coronavirus triggers $133 million worth of the World Bank's pandemic bonds, releasing aid to developing nations hammered by the outbreak

STR/AFP via Getty Images Members of a police sanitation team spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bozhou, China.

The World Bank’s pandemic bonds triggered on Friday, The Financial Times reported, releasing $US133 million in virus relief aid to developing nations clobbered by the outbreak.

Exponential growth rates for virus infections in several nations were the final criteria to be met before funds could flow.

The bonds allowed investors to reap lofty interest rates at the risk of losing their principal payments should the vehicles trigger.

Several criticised the assets, saying they offered too little, too late for poor countries struggling through the pandemic.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The World Bank’s pandemic bonds triggered on Friday, The Financial Times reported, unleashing roughly $US133 million in aid to the poorest nations hit by the coronavirus.

The vehicles, which offered investors highly attractive yields at the risk of losing their principal payment, reached their key threshold after the exponential growth rate of coronavirus in payment-eligible nations turned positive. When the triggers were met, the bondholders’ payments were transferred to the relief pool.

Nations with coronavirus deaths and membership in the World Bank’s International Development Association can now tap most of the $US196 million sum created by the bonds’ issuance.

Investors who bought the organisation’s riskier Class B bonds lost all of their money, while those who purchased Class A bonds will lose 16.7 cents on the dollar, the FT reported.



Read more:

GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 21 stocks that are beating their peers by paying down debt amid an unprecedented plunge in cash spending



The bonds were first introduced in 2017 as a response to the Ebola virus, and have since caught flak for using stringent triggers. A health crisis would first need to cause at least 2,500 deaths, with more than 20 outside the country of origin. Funds were also frozen until 12 weeks after the “start of the event,” according to the World Bank, leaving coronavirus to spread throughout the globe before the aid could be issued.

The various criteria gummed up the works and kept ailing nations from accessing the aid when it would have helped most, Olga Jonas, senior fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health and former World Bank economist, told Business Insider in February. The amount of aid pales in comparison to what’s needed to curb the virus’ contagion, she added.

“The advertising was that there would be early, rapid, predictable, transparent financing available for outbreaks so that they don’t become pandemics,” Jonas said. “In order for that to happen, you have to have early triggers. The triggers in the design are very late.”

The World Bank has fired back at the criticism, calling the bonds one of the several tools it’s using to issue critical financial help.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







KKR is revamping and renaming a failed $US600 million credit fund – and the new version is designed to buy loads of coronavirus-hit debt









Why are stocks soaring as the economy melts down? Thank the Fed.









Investors overseeing $US37 billion outline the 5 criteria they seek in trades that are ‘almost impossible to compete with’ – and share 3 stocks they have been buying amid market mayhem





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.