Subway apologizes after a location advertised free medical masks for customers who bought 2 sandwiches

Subway apologised after a store advertised it would give away free medical masks to customers who purchased two sandwiches.

“FREE Medical Mask to protect you and your kids,” stated a sign outside a Canadian Subway location in Calgary. “Buy any 2 Regular Sandwiches and Get 1 FREE Mask.”

The World Health Organisation said the global shortage of personal protective gear such as masks “is one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Subway apologised after one of the chain’s franchisees debuted a deal in which customers could get a free medical mask with the purchase of two sandwiches.

“FREE Medical Mask to protect you and your kids,” read a large sign outside a Calgary Subway location. “Buy any 2 Regular Sandwiches and Get 1 FREE Mask.”

The deal swiftly drew backlash and mockery online.

What stage of capitalism is this? pic.twitter.com/iyloyXm1kn — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 29, 2020

the cursed image memes are slowly becoming real life https://t.co/FxZ8dtYyr3 — Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 29, 2020

Subway apologised on Twitter in response to a tweet shaming the sandwich chain. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for further comment.

“We are aware of this situation and have taken action to remove the sign from this location,” Subway tweeted. “This does not reflect our core brand values & the great efforts of our network of local restaurant owners in this difficult time.”

Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of this situation and have taken action to remove the sign from this location. This does not reflect our core brand values & the great efforts of our network of local restaurant owners in this difficult time. — Subway Listens (@SubwayListens) March 27, 2020

Calgary Herald reports that the sign has been taken down.

Last week, the World Health Organisation said the global shortage of personal protective gear such as masks “is one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives” amid the coronavirus pandemic. State and local governments, hospitals, nonprofits, and individuals have launched campaigns for mask donations, attempting to get the protective gear to medical workers who need it the most.

